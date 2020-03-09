This has not always been a clean country — in its language, in its politics, in its business, but especially in its daily life. In colonial days people bathed a few times a year. People stunk so much that they used flowers and herbs to ward off the smell.

America has never been as clean as it is right now.

Scrubbing down airplane tray tables and armrests. Closing doors with our elbows. Sneezing into our arms. Using tissues to open washroom doors. Talking our shoes off when entering a home. Using disinfectant sprays everywhere. And of course, washing our hands all day long.

No longer. America is on a cleaning binge. It has nothing to do with fashion, though face masks have become something of a fashion accouterment. It has everything to do with warding off the coronavirus, which is, of course, a serious threat. As a country, we no longer stink. Nor are our hands Petri dishes of disease.

This is all very new. It’s not as if we are on an offensive to Make America Clean Again.

Because America didn’t used to be clean at all. Early settlers around the Boston area may have been freer from disease than their colleagues in other colonies, but as the University of Alabama scholar Claudia Durst Johnson put it in “Daily Life in Colonial New England,” published in 2002, “The better health of New Englanders could scarcely be attributed to better hygiene.” In more recent times, according to the great insight provided by the erudite sociologists known as the Standells, we loved our dirty water.

The polymath intellectual Wallace Nutting examined households in Essex County between 1620 and 1720 and discovered not even one washstand. An inventory of estates in Chester County, Penn., in the decade in which the Constitution was written found only one washstand listed in 694 probate documents. When a prominent woman in late 18th-century Philadelphia took a shower, it was the first time she had been wet in 28 years. Little over only a century ago, the streets were full of horse dung. As late as 1906, four-fifths of dwellings in Pittsburgh lacked a bathtub. My own Pittsburgh home, built in 1896, was designed to wash off a filthy body in the basement.

“Whenever reformers took it on themselves to improve the lower classes, cleanliness was likely to play a part,” the Columbia University historians Richard L. Bushman and Claudia L. Bushman wrote in their classic 1988 article, “The Early History of Cleanliness in America.” They explained that cleanliness eventually became something of a status marker. “To escape disparagement,” they wrote, “people had to wash.”

Although the ancient Babylonians used twigs to brush their teeth, Americans didn’t brush their teeth regularly until after World War II, and primarily because the armed services inculcated a culture of dental care; only 7 percent of Americans observed dental hygiene at the beginning of the 20th century, when the Army considered dental disease a national crisis. And America’s breath? Can it be a coincidence that this country has never been invaded?

If cleanliness is indeed next to godliness, this was a pagan nation for most of its history.

Not anymore. We haven’t cleaned up our discourse and we haven’t cleaned up our campaign-finance system, and if the number of dishes left festering in kitchen sinks were totaled up it would be clear we haven’t even cleaned up after eating. But we’re now obsessed with clean hands.

Not that the value of clean hands hasn’t been known for almost two centuries. Ignaz Semmelweis, a Hungarian doctor known now as the father of handwashing, noticed in 1846 that the rate of death in childbirth was greater in maternity wards where the doctors had recently performed autopsies. He instituted a rule requiring physicians to wash their hands. When Paul O’Neill joined George W. Bush’s cabinet, in 2001, he was ridiculed for obsessing over hand-washing in the Treasury Department, a preoccupation he continued as a board member of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. No one’s laughing now.

One of the great divides in American life is the wealth gap, but it is closely related to the cleanliness gap. “Just as middle-class villagers became cleaner, cholera hit poor people who drank bad water,” said Jason Opal, a McGill University historian. “There’s a great divergence in cleanliness based on wealth.” In short, the filthy rich generally deserve only half that term of opprobrium.

I was in New York the other day, and maybe because I was reared in Boston I’ve always regarded the place as a stinking, filthy mess. But the city almost sparkled in its cleanliness. I saw a man cover his mouth with a tissue when he coughed — and he then dutifully deposited the tissue in a trash receptacle. In an office building I visited there was a wastebasket outside the men’s room door to collect tissues employed to open the door. It was filled to the rim. In this season, even a Bostonian can cheer a clean sweep in New York.

David M. Shribman, former Washington bureau chief for the Globe, teaches at the Max Bell School of Public Policy at McGill University in Montreal.