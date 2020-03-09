Year built: 1850

Square feet: 1,835

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2 full, 1 half

Sewer/water: Public

Taxes: $9,471 (2020)

Sometimes a home’s geography shows itself in the small details. The front steps to this Greek Revival are two slabs of granite with that just-quarried look, and to the right of the stairs is a green splash block with layers of seashells — proof this home is a short walk to Newburyport’s waterfront.

The home dates to 1850, but it underwent a down-to-the-studs, basement-to-third floor renovation in 2015 that included installing those granite steps — and introducing the features one discovers upon stepping through the front door. To the right is a winding staircase with stairs painted gray (there’s a half bath with a pedestal sink and hardwood flooring tucked underneath), while to the left is an open space the living area and kitchen share.

Four windows flood the living area with natural light; at night, recessed lighting takes over. A working gas fireplace with a white wooden mantel is the focal point of the room. Just beyond that is a kitchen that boasts a wooden-shuttered window seat tucked inside a bump-out.

Advertisement

The kitchen has an island with a quartz top, seating, storage, and a sink. The counters are quartz, too, and the white solid-wood cabinetry offers slow-close drawers and some glass fronts. The stove is gas, the backsplash is white subway tile, and the appliances are stainless steel.

A doorway connects to the formal dining room. The flooring here, as it is through much of the home, is oak stained a coffee-like color. The chandelier that looks like a 19th-century lantern descends from a tray ceiling. The room has two double-hung windows, as well as a long horizontal one.

The last space on this floor is a family room with a gas fireplace. The surround is ceramic tile, and the mantel is a recycled wood with an antique white finish. This room has a cathedral ceiling and, at each end, exposed beams. French doors lead to a deck of man-made material and a red-brick patio.

Advertisement

Down a short hallway there is a closet and a door to the driveway.

A stained-glass window bathes the main stairwell in color. From the landing, the master suite is straight ahead. The bedroom has two windows, a ceiling light with a fan, crown molding, and a walk-in closet with two entries and built-in shelving. The en-suite full bath has a white double vanity topped with marble. The flooring is a porcelain tile with an antique-wood appearance. The shower-only bath features hexagon marble flooring, a Carrara marble tile surround, and a clear-glass door. The windows provide a glimpse of the water.

The second bedroom has four beautiful stained-glass windows, a deep closet, and a ceiling light with a drum shade. Adjacent is the home’s second full bath. It offers hexagonal ceramic tile flooring, a shower/bath combination, and a subway tile surround. The pedestal sink is white porcelain.

From the landing, a stairway connects to the carpeted third floor, now arrayed like a bunk room. There are two large skylights, an angled ceiling, and a window. Behind a door is a smaller room with a skylight and a window that could work as an office.

The basement is unfinished and hosts the laundry area and utilities.

Advertisement

The home sits on 0.1 of an acre and is topped with leased solar panels. It is professionally landscaped with a maple tree, hostas, rose of Sharon, ferns, hydrangea, carpet roses, and other flowering plants. The shed has double doors.

Robyne Harrison of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty in Boston will host an open house on Saturday, March 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to homeoftheweek@globe.com. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to our newsletter at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp.

Newburyport, MA 3/10/2020 Master bedroom walk-through closet. The 3-bedroom Greek Revival, built in 1850, at 4 Munroe St. in Newburyport, is listed for $864,900. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff) Reporter: John R. Ellement Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Newburyport, MA 3/10/2020 Master bedroom. The 3-bedroom Greek Revival, built in 1850, at 4 Munroe St. in Newburyport, is listed for $864,900. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff) Reporter: John R. Ellement Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Newburyport, MA 3/10/2020 Stairs to second floor. The 3-bedroom Greek Revival, built in 1850, at 4 Munroe St. in Newburyport, is listed for $864,900. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff) Reporter: John R. Ellement Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Newburyport, MA 3/10/2020 Family room. The 3-bedroom Greek Revival, built in 1850, at 4 Munroe St. in Newburyport, is listed for $864,900. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff) Reporter: John R. Ellement Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Newburyport, MA 3/10/2020 Dining room. The 3-bedroom Greek Revival, built in 1850, at 4 Munroe St. in Newburyport, is listed for $864,900. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff) Reporter: John R. Ellement Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Newburyport, MA 3/10/2020 Shed in back yard. The 3-bedroom Greek Revival, built in 1850, at 4 Munroe St. in Newburyport, is listed for $864,900. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff) Reporter: John R. Ellement Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Newburyport, MA 3/10/2020 Rear yard. The 3-bedroom Greek Revival, built in 1850, at 4 Munroe St. in Newburyport, is listed for $864,900. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff) Reporter: John R. Ellement Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Newburyport, MA 3/10/2020 Half bath on first floor. The 3-bedroom Greek Revival, built in 1850, at 4 Munroe St. in Newburyport, is listed for $864,900. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff) Reporter: John R. Ellement Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Newburyport, MA 3/10/2020 Third-floor rooms. The 3-bedroom Greek Revival, built in 1850, at 4 Munroe St. in Newburyport, is listed for $864,900. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff) Reporter: John R. Ellement Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Newburyport, MA 3/10/2020 Second-floor bath. The 3-bedroom Greek Revival, built in 1850, at 4 Munroe St. in Newburyport, is listed for $864,900. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff) Reporter: John R. Ellement Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Newburyport, MA 3/10/2020 Second bedroom. The 3-bedroom Greek Revival, built in 1850, at 4 Munroe St. in Newburyport, is listed for $864,900. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff) Reporter: John R. Ellement Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Newburyport, MA 3/10/2020 Master bath. The 3-bedroom Greek Revival, built in 1850, at 4 Munroe St. in Newburyport, is listed for $864,900. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff) Reporter: John R. Ellement Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Newburyport, MA 3/10/2020 Kitchen. The 3-bedroom Greek Revival, built in 1850, at 4 Munroe St. in Newburyport, is listed for $864,900. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff) Reporter: John R. Ellement Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Newburyport, MA 3/10/2020 Living room and kitchen. The 3-bedroom Greek Revival, built in 1850, at 4 Munroe St. in Newburyport, is listed for $864,900. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff) Reporter: John R. Ellement Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Newburyport, MA 3/10/2020 The 3-bedroom Greek Revival, built in 1850, at 4 Munroe St. in Newburyport, is listed for $864,900. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff) Reporter: John R. Ellement Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.