Carlo, elbowed in the mouth/nose area by Florida’s Evgenii Dadonov last Thursday, will miss his second straight game, but could return before Krug. He skated Monday on his own, and could return Friday (at Buffalo) or Saturday (against Toronto).

Torey Krug and Brandon Carlo , both ruled out with upper body injuries, will not be available to help Boston try and stop Philadelphia’s nine-game winning streak. Both are “day to day,” coach Bruce Cassidy said after Monday’s workout in Brighton.

When they visit one of the hottest teams in the league Tuesday, the Bruins will be without their highly-effective second defensive pair.

Cassidy said Krug “went into the boards awkwardly” with Tampa’s Alex Killorn in Saturday’s 5-3 loss to the Lightning at TD Garden. Krug played through it, logging the second-highest workload (22:18) on the team. Krug also scrapped with Mitchell Stephens in the third period, after the Tampa rookie bumped Patrice Bergeron into the boards a couple seconds late.

Fortunately for the Bruins, Connor Clifton is ready to go. The rookie, who has missed the last 29 games with an upper body injury, will pair with John Moore, with whom he has skated during recent practices. Matt Grzelcyk and Jeremy Lauzon will remain a combo.

What does Cassidy expect?

“Rust,” the coach said. “He’s going to have to find his game, stay within himself early on, make some simple decisions. … Just going to have to find it as quickly as he can, and try not to overdo it. If you make a mistake, try not to chase it.”

Clifton left a Dec. 29 game against Buffalo with 5:52 on his TOI clock, following a collision along the boards with Zemgus Girgensons. His expectations were similarly realistic.

“It’s not going to be perfect,” he said. “We’ll see how it goes. Obviously I’m fresh, so, just going to work hard.”

Clifton said he was not concussed on the hit, and didn’t blame Girgensons.

“It just took a bit to heal,” he said. “He didn’t do anything bad, it was just awkward.”

Going viral

Bergeron was standing at his locker Monday afternoon, surrounded by a flock of TV cameras and reporters holding microphones and voice recorders. It was a typical post-practice scene.

Meanwhile, at Dallas’ training center, Stars forward Joe Pavelski was being interviewed about eight feet from media members, with a long table surface between them, in a room on the other side of the building from the Stars’ locker room.

There were no handshakes, and no one sneezed.

Two teams with different approaches to the coronavirus outbreak, the Bruins and the Stars. Bergeron wants to be cautious, but not paralyzed.

"It’s one of those things where it’s kind of out of your control,” he said. “Right now it’s, listen to the advice we’re given, to the doctors also, be careful about washing your hands and the basics we all know about when it’s flu season. Obviously this is different — there’s a lot of unknown that goes along with it. Try to be careful.

"At the same time, you don’t want to panic either, stay even-keel, see what happens, see what unfolds.”

With games and events across the sporting world being canceled, postponed or otherwise altered because of Covid-19, it’s certainly possible the NHL could be affected. Bergeron said he spoke with former Bruins teammate Jordan Caron, now playing in Switzerland. Pro games there are being played in empty arenas, following a Feb. 28 government ban on events with more than 1,000 attendees. The top two leagues (National and Swiss) postponed the start of their playoffs by several weeks.

"[Caron said] the last few games felt like a practice,” Bergeron said, relaying what his ex-teammate told him. "It was really weird to play those games, and hard. It’s hard. They’ve never really done that. It was definitely a different-feeling atmosphere. They’re waiting right now to see what happens with the rest.”

The NHL has given no indication it would play so-called “ghost games,” but the NHL did announce in a joint statement with the NBA, MLB and MLS that media access would be restricted because of the virus, effective Tuesday.

“That’d be tough,” Bergeron said of the prospect of playing in an empty TD Garden. “We often say [the fans], they’re the seventh player. They’re the guys we’re playing for. We play for ourselves and the love of the game, but the atmosphere, the energy, they’re the ones that create it. It’d be a big void. It’d be tough. It’d be really tough.”

A Brad memory

The Flyers (40-20-7), in lockstep with the Capitals for first place in the Metropolitan Division, have won 18 of their last 23 (18-4-1). That run began with a shootout win over Boston on Jan. 13, a game remembered here for Brad Marchand’s shootout whiff and the Bruins losing a 5-2 lead.

“I don’t think there’s a magic formula,” Cassidy said of Philly’s success under veteran coach Alain Vigneault, in his first year in Philly. “They’re playing better D, they have since the start of the year.”

Philadelphia’s attack is balanced (six forwards between 40 and 61 points) and sophomore Carter Hart has been solid in net (.913 save percentage, 2.43 goals against average and a 24-12-3 record). Other than that, Cassidy would like to find out more about a potential first-round playoff opponent.

“Not having seen them since that 6-5 one that got away from us,” he said. “I examined our team a lot more (that game).”

Rest for the weary?

With the Bruins six points up on Tampa and St. Louis for first overall —and home ice during the playoffs—Cassidy said he’s more strongly considering rest for his top players.

“We had a plan in place this weekend, but that went out the window with two D hurt,” Cassidy said. “Down the road we’ll have to look at some other D-men…We’ll keep playing with our group until we get a little closer [to the playoffs].”

He said he also wanted to mix in some young players during the upcoming California trip (March 18-21), but injuries could dash those plans. Candidates in Providence could include Jack Studnicka, Trent Frederic, Urho Vaaakanainen and Jakub Zboril… Jake DeBrusk on trying to avoid peaking too early, a la Tampa last year: “I don’t think we’ve peaked yet.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports