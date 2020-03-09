The Huskies sounded an upbeat note Sunday after their win over Connecticut.

The third-ranked Huskies (32-4-2) will meet Princeton (26-6-1) in the first round of play Saturday at 1 p.m. at Matthews Arena. Northeastern, which has won its last seven, will face a Princeton team that has won three straight, including a 3-2 OT win over Cornell for its first-ever ECAC championship.

After a thunderous 9-1 win over Connecticut Sunday that gave them a third consecutive Hockey East title , the Northeastern women’s team will look to keep the momentum rolling into the NCAA tournament this week.

“I think we’re super-excited,” said junior goaltender Aerin Frankel. "It’s always nice when you get to play at home, and I think we know there’s no opponent in the whole NCAA that we can’t skate with when we play the way we did today.

Advertisement

Northeastern players celebrate Sunday's win over UConn Mark Lorenz

“This weekend is something we’re really going to build off of, and we know we have to scout our opponent this week in practice and see how their special teams play and stuff like that," Frankel said. "But I think there’s been no one we’ve faced that we haven’t been able to handle, and I’m really excited to see how we do against Princeton.”

“I think it’s a great pick for us,” added sophomore forward Alaina Mueller. “We’ve been focusing on the Hockey East finals the last couple of weeks. We’ll definitely enjoy this one tonight, and we’ll go back to work. We’ll scout them the next week during practice, and then we’ll be ready.”

The Huskies are led by Mueller, who has 27 goals and 39 assists, while Chloe Aurard (21 goals, 28 assists) and Skylar Fontaine (17 goals, 25 assists) also chip in as needed.

“ ‘I think we know there’s no opponent in the whole NCAA that we can’t skate with when we play the way we did today.’ Northeastern's Aerin Frankel

Princeton features sophomore Sarah Filler (22 goals, 35 assists), as well as senior Carly Bullock (a team-high 30 goals and 24 assists) and sophomore Maggie Connors (22 goals, 25 assists).

Advertisement

“I think they’re pretty similar to us, they’ve got one line that’s really, really good,” Northeastern coach Dave Flint said after the win over Connecticut. “They’ve got good team speed, they’ve got good goaltending, and they’re pretty good defensively, so it should be a good challenge.”

Overall, Cornell (28-2-3) nabbed the top seed heading into postseason play, while Wisconsin (28-5-3), Northeastern, and Minnesota (27-6-3) round out the top four. Mercyhurst, Ohio State, Princeton, and Clarkson landed the at-large bids.

The quarterfinals are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, while the Frozen Four is scheduled for Friday, March 20, and Sunday, March 22, at Agganis Arena.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.