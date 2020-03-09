Julie Ertz scored on a header in the 87th minute and the United States extended its unbeaten streak to 30 games with a 1-0 win Sunday over Spain in the SheBelieves Cup at a sold-out Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. Christen Press sent a crossing pass from the left flank on a free kick and Ertz, running at full speed, nodded it past Sandra Panos . The Spanish goalkeeper got a hand on the shot, but could not prevent it from going into the net. US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher made three saves in her second shutout of the tournament. She blanked England, 2-0, on Wednesday in Orlando, Fla. The win gave the United States 6 points and put it in position to win the four-team tournament with a tie against winless Japan on Wednesday in Frisco, Texas. Earlier in the day, Ellen White scored in the 83rd minute after a turnover as defending champion England beat Japan, 1-0. The win was only the third for England since the World Cup (3-4-1) and came days after a 2-0 loss to the United States on Wednesday in Orlando.

Megan Walker scored 21 points and No. 5 UConn beat visiting South Florida, 79-38, to earn a chance at its seventh straight American Athletic Conference tournament title. The Huskies (28-3), who will stay in Uncasville for the title game Monday, improved to 20-0 all-time in AAC tournament play after finishing 118-0 during the conference’s seven regular seasons. The Huskies are leaving the conference to return to the Big East next season. Elena Tsineke had 9 points to lead South Florida (19-13), which suffered its second blowout loss to the Huskies in less than a week. UConn won, 80-39, last Monday in Hartford . . . Mikiah Herbert Harrigan had 15 points and Brea Beal added 12 points and 11 rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina (32-1) rolled to its fifth SEC tournament title in six years, blowing out defending champion and ninth-ranked Mississippi State (27-6), 76-62, in Greenville, S.C. . . . Ashley Joens scored 15 points, including the decisive free throw with 0.9 seconds left in Ames, Iowa, to help Iowa State stun No. 2 Baylor, 57-56, ending the Lady Bears’ 58-game regular-season Big 12 winning streak. The Lady Bears (28-2, 17-1 Big 12) last lost a conference regular-season game to Texas on Feb. 6, 2017. The streak was the sixth longest in NCAA history. Iowa State (18-11, 10-8) took a 56-53 lead on Joens’s layup with 37 seconds left. Juicy Landrum tied the game 14 seconds later with a 3-pointer . . . Aislinn Konig and Elissa Cunane each scored 18 points in Greensboro, N.C., as No. 10 North Carolina State (28-4) won its first ACC conference tournament championship in 29 years, beating Florida State (24-8), 71-66.

Miscellany

No fans for RPI, Harvard

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute says it will play host to an ECAC men’s hockey quarterfinal series this coming weekend against Harvard without fans in response to two confirmed cases of the coronavirus in New York’s Capital tregion. RPI will play host to the Crimson on Friday and Saturday, with the deciding game of the best-of-three next Sunday if necessary. All three games will be conducted without spectators . . . The BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, set to begin this week, has been postponed after a case of coronavirus was confirmed in the Coachella Valley. The Riverside County Public Health Department declared a public health emergency Sunday for the desert cities located 110 miles east of Los Angeles, including Indian Wells, where the combined ATP and WTA tours were to play the two-week tournament starting Wednesday . . . Ryan Fitzgerald scored the lone shootout goal and Dan Vladar made 35 saves as the host Providence Bruins defeated the Hershey Bears in the shootout, 3-2, tying the franchise mark with its 11th consecutive victory . . . Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a minor knee sprain and will miss at least two games for Milwaukee. The Bucks said Antetokounmpo had an MRI and was examined by team doctor William Raasch. The evaluation showed a minor joint capsule sprain of Antetokounmpo’s left knee. Antetokounmpo took a hard fall late in a 113-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. He remained in the game but appeared to be limping as he walked off the court afterward.