The Brown University-bound Adrian can add to that total at the NFHS Senior Nationals at Virginia Beach March 24-26.

“That was a goal of mine since freshman year,” said Adrian, who upped his season record to 57-1, and 215-6 for his career. Franklin’s Paul Davis (1990-92) was the other New England three-time champion.

METHUEN — On a day that was a zenith for the best high school wrestlers in the state, Hunter Adrian joined elite company. The decorated Melrose senior became the second wrestler in state history day to win three New England titles with his 3-2 victory over Salem’s Calvin Dalton Sunday at Methuen High, a rematch of their 120-pound final at last weekend’s All-State championships.

Adrian advanced to finals with an 11-10 victory over Rhode Island state champion Joziah Fry of Coventry, whom Adrian had defeated in the finals of the Ashland Invitational Tournament in December. On Sunday, Adrian trailed, 10-8, with less than a minute left in the third, earned a point from Fry stalling, and then garnered the winning takedown.

The Soda brothers of Burlington, Zack and Cam, each won titles. Zack (106) defeated Josh Brault of Joel Barlow High School (Redding, Conn.) 10-5, capping a season run of D2 Metro, state, All-State, and New England championships. Cam (113) avenged his All-State final loss to Chelmsford’s Evan Kinney, earning a 4-3 decision on a takedown with one second left in the third period.

“I wasn’t going to lose to him again,” Cam Soda said. “I didn’t want to.”

The Sodas are the first pair of brothers from Burlington to win New England titles.

“Me and him, we drill all day," said Zack. "Us both doing it, we usually never win the same tournament … to come out here and do it together was amazing.”

Danvers junior Maximillian Leete lost in last year’s 120-pound final. but took the 126-pound crown Sunday with a 6-2 win over Pingtree, R.I.’s Michael Joyce for his first New England title.

“Winning the title on the end was kind of like the cherry on the cake, but having the entire season go as I worked hard for was kind of like the whole cake itself," said Leete, now 57-0 this season (230-15 career).

It’s a heady accomplishment for Leete, who is legally blind due to a stigmatism in both eyes, received his first pair of glasses when he was 18 months old, and wrestles without eyewear.

“My style is custom to my vision,” said Leete. “Right off the whistle I try to get right in on the guy so I don’t lose contact, but when I’m in on him, we work so many practices, so many drills — it’s just like muscle memory and that helps with the vision aspect of things.”

At 145, Haverhill senior Jake Nicolosi faced Springfield Central’s Mahari Miller in a rematch of the All-State final, which Miller had taken with a first-period pin. In their sixth matchup, Nicolosi recorded his fourth victory with a 2-1 decision. Nicolosi also defeated Connecticut state champion James Lunt in the quarterfinals and Rhode Island state champ Kyle Merritt in the semis.

“I’m kind of grateful for the last couple weeks because it showed me where I am and I didn’t have any pressure today coming in because of that.”

The Division 2 state champion at 285, Tewksbury’s Dylan Chandler placed fourth at All-States but rallied through the weekend to defeat New Bedford’s Tyrek Williams, 6-1, in the 285 final. Williams beat Chandler 5-3 in the All-State quarterfinals.

“I beat him earlier this year. He was pretty tough so I knew I had to take it to him,” Chandler said.