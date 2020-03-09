Fisher scored in the final minute of the first period, and the Rebels defense locked down in front of goalie Jack Curran for a 1-0 victory over Archbishop Williams in Sunday’s Division 1 South championship at Gallo Ice Arena in Buzzards Bay. It is Walpole’s first-ever sectional title.

But one thing that Walpole team didn’t get to enjoy was a game on the TD Garden ice. Fisher and his current teammates made sure they wouldn’t miss out on that opportunity again.

Three years ago, Liam Fisher was a freshman and a late-season call-up to the Walpole boys’ hockey team, so he had a front row seat of sorts when the Rebels put together an unbeaten regular season and made a stirring run into the Super 8 tournament.

“We may not have the flash that team had, but we sure have the heart,” Fisher said. “It’s crazy.”

Walpole (13-8-5), the No. 12 seed in the bracket, will play at the Garden next Sunday against the winner of Monday’s Division 1 North final between Belmont and St. John’s (Shrewsbury). Such an idea might have been unthinkable less than a month ago, when the Rebels were coming off an eight-game winless streak and needed five points in their last three games just to qualify.

“We had to play ourselves into it,” Walpole coach Ron Dowd said. “The kids just bought in and believed in themselves. We just keep saying we want to roll the dice one more time.”

They have won seven in a row, giving up eight total goals in that span. While the Rebels defense suffocated the 14th-seeded Bishops (11-9-4), Curran needed to make a couple of huge saves in the final minutes.

“Some of the saves, I would look back and see it in his glove and my jaw would drop,” Fisher said of the junior goalie, who finished with 25 stops.

Curran, who moved to Walpole from Colorado two years ago, had the confidence in himself and his teammates to be where they are now.

“Of course we imagined it. That’s the goal all along, right?” Curran said.

Division 3 South

Hanover 2, Dartmouth 0 — Left alone low in the circle late in the third period, Nate DelPrete leaned on his film study work from earlier in the week.

With Hanover engaged in a scoreless deadlock against Dartmouth in Sunday’s Division 3 South final, DelPrete let loose, going 5-hole nine minutes, 36 seconds into the final frame for the game’s first goal. The co-captain added an empty-netter in the final minute at Gallo Arena in Buzzards Bay to give the top seeds their fourth sectional title in the last seven seasons.

Hanover (20-3-1) will play North champion Lowell in a state semifinal Wednesday in Stoneham.

“It’s just the culture from the coaches on down,” DelPrete said of program’s continued success. “Everyone buys in. We just do our best to be a team and win every game and have fun.”

Junior Manning Morris assisted on DelPrete’s empty net strike, good for the 100th point of the junior’s career.

“When the going gets tough, they come through,” said Hanover coach Jonny Abban, noting that Morris and DelPrete have been playing on a line together since they were freshmen. “Manning’s got one of those skill sets that comes around every 10 years.”

DelPrete has two game-winning goals for Hanover this postseason, following his overtime strike against North Quincy in the first round.

John Adonidis turned aside all 20 shots he faced from Dartmouth (19-4-1).

“We live for another day,” Abban said. “I’m happy for these kids. This has been one of those years where as a coach, we really didn’t know where we were going to end up. The kids have really come together and worked hard.”

Canton's postseason win streak is at nine after Sunday's victory in a second straight Division 2 South sectional final. Matthew Healey/For The Globe

Division 2 South

Canton 4, Bishop Feehan 1 — His defending state champions locked in a 1-1 deadlock against Bishop Feehan entering the third period of Sunday’s final, Canton coach Brian Shuman had a simple message: Win one period.

Co-captain Johnny Hagan seized the moment at Gallo Arena, adding three more goals to the one he scored in the second period to propel Canton to its second straight South crown.

“We embraced the hard part of this game,” Shuman said. “I think their mentality went from being afraid to lose to what I would say, ‘We just have to win one period.’”

At 4:41 of the third, Hagan cleaned up a net-front scrum for the Bulldogs (21-1-3), followed by another strike 19 seconds later to help reestablish the game as Canton’s to lose.

“I think [Bishop Feehan] kind of outplayed us in the second,” Hagan said. “We came back in and we decided as a team, ‘We have 15 minutes left. It’s in our own hands and we control our own destiny.’”

Hagan tacked on an empty-netter in the final minute, the finishing touch on the team’s ninth straight postseason victory. Canton won its first three games of the postseason by a cumulative 16-2.

Canton will face the Lincoln-Sudbury/Triton winner in Sunday’s state final at TD Garden. L-S is the only team to defeat the Bulldogs the last two seasons, with a 6-4 victory on Feb. 12.

Lowell celebrates its upset victory over Cambridge in Sunday's Division 3 North sectional final. John Hand/For The Globe

Division 3 North

Lowell 3, Cambridge 1 — Junior goalie Jake Vieira culminated his stellar sectional play as the ninth-seeded Red Raiders (13-7-4) stopped No. 2 Cambridge (15-3-4) in the final at Stoneham Arena. Viera, who allowed just one goal in four games, was immense in the third period with 10 saves as Lowell advanced to the state semis for the third time in four years.

“He is just always square to the puck and nothing rattles him,” said Lowell coach Brian Akashian. “He does a really good job of tracking the puck getting his rebounds.”

Senior Cam Trull netted the go-ahead goal in the second period. He skated into the Cambridge zone, then deployed a toe drag to get around his defender and unleashed a wrist shot to put Lowell on top, 2-1.

“I just told them it is great to win the sectional, but we want to win a state championship,” Akashian said. “We have to get over that hump on Wednesday.”

Jake Levin reported from Buzzards Bay, and John Hand reported from Stoneham.