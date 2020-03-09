The NBA is set to follow the lead of other major sports and curtail player access to the media in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
According to a report from ESPN, the league is eyeing a plan that would limit locker room access to only “players and essential team personnel.” In addition, the report says teams will also be instructed to create “a 6-to-8-foot distance between players and media in availability sessions outside locker rooms.”
The latest news comes in the wake of a story from the weekend where the NHL was considering a similar move. A report from ESPN on Monday evening indicated Major League Baseball is moving in the same direction.
