The CBA proposal is in the hands of approximately 2,500 players who have votes. Originally, players had a deadline of 11:59 p.m. Thursday. That has been extended to 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

The NFL Players Association’s board of player representatives agreed Monday to allow its members more time to vote on the proposed collective bargaining agreement that, if approved, will set the rules of the league for the next decade.

If the CBA passes, it will include rules that govern the salary cap, player benefits, drug testing and commissioner discipline, among other things.

If it fails, the owners and players will play the 2020 season under the terms of the 2011 CBA and will negotiate again next spring, with the owners holding the threat of a lockout in their pocket.

All that’s needed for a passing vote is a simple majority.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, players were asking their union to compare and contrast the CBA proposal with the CBA under which the players have operated since 2011.

