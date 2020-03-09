That’s an improvement. But it would be an upset of massive proportions if either ran off a string of victories. A win or two would be satisfying, however.

For the first time since 2007 for BC and 2016 for UMass, neither team will have to play on the first day of the tournament, a day relegated to teams at the bottom of the standings.

There’s something a little bit different for Boston College and UMass in this season’s conference tournaments for men’s basketball.

Meanwhile, there will be upsets and some bid stealing going on this week, as usual.

A preview of this week’s conference tournaments:

ACC

March 10-14

at Greensboro, N.C.

Favorite: Florida State. Coach Leonard Hamilton, 71, has developed a unique strategy of roster construction, using 10-11 players every game.

Contenders: Louisville, Duke, Virginia. Duke looks great in the computer tabulations, but this group of Blue Devils doesn’t add up to a championship.

Long shot: Notre Dame. The Irish have had their problems, but they still have an excellent big man in John Mooney, surrounded by multiple outside threats.

Prediction: Florida State. The Seminoles come at opponents in waves on both ends of the court; no All-Americans, just a bunch of really good players.

Atlantic 10

March 11-15

at Brooklyn

Favorite: Dayton. The Flyers have had an incredible season. They are Final Four contenders, and Obi Toppin should be National Player of the Year.

Contenders: Rhode Island, Richmond, Saint Louis. The A10 cannibalized itself enough that two bids might not be forthcoming, so all three of these teams are going to be desperate to upset Dayton. I don’t think they can.

Long shot: Davidson. The Wildcats are really disappointing, but still have enough weapons that a hot streak could make a difference.

Prediction: Dayton. The Flyers are one of the best shooting teams in the nation, with plenty of depth.

Ivy League

March 14-15

at Harvard

Favorite: Harvard. The Crimson have lost only one game at home this season.

Contenders: Yale, Princeton. Yale won the regular-season title but just got smashed by Harvard last Saturday.

Long shot: Penn. The Quakers would need sensational play from their all-league center, A.J. Brodeur.

Prediction: Harvard. The Crimson have been without their two best players, Bryce Aiken and Seth Towns, pretty much all season, but they’re a gritty, defensive-minded group that should be able to prevail at home.

American Athletic

March 12-15

at Fort Worth

Favorite: Houston. The Cougars are a physical, defensive-minded team under coach Kelvin Sampson. UMass transfer DeJon Jarreau is a key ballhandler who will initiate plays in crucial situations.

Contenders: Cincinnati, Tulsa, Wichita State. Cincinnati had trouble adjusting to new coach John Brannen, but the Bearcats are still gritty and scrappy.

Long shot: Memphis. It’s been a weird season spoiled by injuries and a defection of its best player, but the Tigers are still talented.

Prediction: Houston. The Cougars’ lock-down defensive style will reward them.

Big Ten

March 11-15

at Indianapolis

Favorite: Maryland. The Terps have a whiny coach in Mark Turgeon who doesn’t know how good he has it with two great players, guard Anthony Cowan and big man Jalen Smith. They didn’t finish the season strongly, however.

Contenders: Michigan State, Illinois, Penn State, Iowa, Wisconsin. It’s difficult to eliminate contenders in this incredibly balanced league. Michigan State is making its usual late-season surge.

Long shot: Purdue. If the inconsistent Boilers are playing as well as they can offensively, they can outscore teams.

Prediction: Iowa. The Hawkeyes have one of the best players in America in center Luka Garza. They need their inconsistent guards to play well.

Big 12

March 11-14

at Kansas City, Mo.

Favorite: Kansas. The Jayhawks have steadily improved and will be one of the favorites to win the national championship.

Contenders: Baylor, Texas Tech. Baylor’s success depends on its defense; the Bears have to be at their best at that end of the floor.

Long shot: Oklahoma. The Sooners have interesting personnel, especially big man Kristian Doolittle, but would need their outside shooters to make a difference.

Prediction: Kansas. The inside-outside balance, especially big man Udoka Azubuike and guard Devon Dotson, is hard to match.

Big East

March 11-14

at New York

Favorite: Villanova. The Wildcats aren’t as good as they’ve been in the past few years, but they’ve improved steadily behind the outstanding play of sophomore forward Saddiq Bey.

Contenders: Seton Hall, Creighton, Providence. Seton Hall lost consecutive games to Villanova and Creighton last week with the regular-season title on the line. That doesn’t inspire much trust.

Long shot: Butler. Kamar Baldwin, the Bulldogs’ outstanding guard, can dominate games.

Prediction: Creighton. The Bluejays have been the surprise of the league, and if they win, I’m willing to bet guard Marcus Zegarowski of Hamilton will be the MVP.

Big Sky

March 11-14

at Boise, Idaho

Favorite: Eastern Washington. The Eagles, a team that plays at a fast pace relying on threes, finished the regular season with a seven-game winning streak.

Contenders: Montana, Northern Colorado. Amazingly, a Boston connection (Dan Shaughnessy would be proud). NoCo beat BU in the Cancun tournament (and Eastern Washington lost at BC).

Long shot: Portland State. The Vikings finished the regular season on a six-game winning streak.

Prediction: Montana. The Grizz have been the best team in the Big Sky overall and will win their third straight tournament title.

Big West

March 12-14

at Anaheim, Calif.

Favorite: Cal Irvine. The Anteaters are a veteran team looking to repeat. They are well-balanced offensively, and their best player, Collin Welp, comes off the bench.

Contenders: UC Santa Barbara, Cal State Northridge, UC Davis. UCSB’s sophomore forward, 6-9 Amadou Sow, is capable of great individual play, and the Gauchos need him to have a big tournament.

Long shot: Long Beach State. It’s been a down season for the league’s traditionally top program, but a young, talented team could suddenly jell.

Prediction: Cal Irvine. The Anteaters have dominated all season. Quick aside: Check out Metta World Peace’s son, Jeron Artest, a freshman guard.

Conference USA

March 11-14

at Frisco, Texas

Favorite: North Texas. The Mean Green have 11 losses, but six were to VCU, Arkansas, Rhode Island, Utah State, Oklahoma (the only home game), and Dayton.

Contenders: Western Kentucky, Louisiana Tech. Western’s junior guard Taveion Hollingsworth has been a force in the latter part of the season, including a 43-point effort in a big comeback victory over LaTech.

Long shot: Texas San Antonio. Jhivvan Jackson, the second-leading scorer in the nation, could carry the Roadrunners.

Prediction: North Texas. JC transfer guard Javion Hamlet fuels the Mean Green with a hyper, intense style of play.

MAAC

March 10-14

at Atlantic City

Favorite: Siena. The Saints have a borderline pro prospect in 6-4 guard Jalen Pickett, a rarity in the MAAC.

Contenders: Saint Peter’s, Monmouth, Rider. Former Seton Hall assistant Shaheen Holloway has transformed Saint Peter’s in just his second season.

Long shot: Iona. The Gaels, who have dominated this league over the years, had a down season, but still have enough weapons to pull off an upset.

Prediction: Saint Peter’s. The Peacocks don’t play offense that well — there are no double-figure scorers! — but they are lock-down defenders with an excellent shot blocker in KC Ndefo.

MEAC

March 10-14

at Norfolk, Va.

Favorite: North Carolina Central. Coach LeVelle Moton has established a great program as the Eagles look for their third straight NCAA berth.

Contenders: North Carolina A&T, Norfolk State. Norfolk might have the best player in the league in guard Jermaine Bishop.

Long shot: Coppin State. Can’t shake this notion since the Eagles won at Loyola of Chicago.

Prediction: North Carolina A&T. Guard Kameron Langley is a force; he’ll remind you of Ja Morant in some ways.

Pacific 12

March 11-14

at Las Vegas

Favorite: Oregon. Ducks point guard Payton Pritchard is an All-American and he can dictate play to lead his team to this title.

Contenders: UCLA, Colorado, USC, Arizona. UCLA has been playing well, but I still have my doubts. Colorado frustrates its fans with inconsistent play, but a focused team could win this.

Long shot: Washington. The Huskies were picked to win the league; they’ve had a disastrous season, but if they suddenly play up to their talent, they can win this.

Prediction: USC. The Trojans’ big-man combination of Onyeka Okongwu and Nick Rakocevic is difficult to handle.

SEC

March 11-15

at Nashville

Favorite: Kentucky. The Playaz have improved a lot, and they easily won the regular-season title, mostly behind the emergence of sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley.

Contenders: Auburn, LSU, Florida. Auburn is a team that plays much better at home, but the talent is there to do more, especially guard J’Von McCormick.

Long shot: South Carolina. Frank Martin has somehow constructed a tough team out of mostly ordinary players.

Prediction: LSU. Experienced guards Skylar Mays and Javonte Smart can make the difference.

Southland

March 11-14

at Katy, Texas

Favorite: Stephen F. Austin. The Lumberjacks won at Duke; nothing more needs to be said.

Contenders: Nichols State, Abilene Christian. NicState has a win over Pitt and took Illinois to overtime.

Long shot: McNeese State. Statistically, the Cowboys are one of the best shooting teams in the country. Good shooting can win games, the Globe has learned.

Prediction: Stephen F. Austin. The Lumberjacks not only won at Duke but have dominated the Southland with a high-powered attack.

SWAC

March 10-14

Quarterfinals at higher seed

Semifinals, finals at Birmingham, Ala.

Favorite: Prairie View A&M. Once again, the Panthers rebounded off a brutal nonconference schedule, which they play to earn money, to dominate the league

Contenders: Texas Southern, Southern, Grambling. Texas Southern has been tested this season, including road games at San Diego State and Gonzaga.

Long shot: Jackson State. But only if social media sensation/team manager Snacks Lee sees more game action.

Prediction: Prairie View. Devonte Patterson, a 6-7 senior forward, is a difference-maker; I hope the selection committee gives them a break and keeps them out of the First Four.

WAC

March 12-14

at Las Vegas

Favorite: New Mexico State. I call them the Orphans because they’re pretty much the only WAC team you’re familiar with. Every other school deserted them for other conferences.

Contenders: Texas Rio Grande Valley, Missouri Kansas City. You get my point now.

Long shot: Grand Canyon. It’s been a down year for the Antelopes, but they’re dangerous.

New Mexico State: The Orphans should enter the NCAA Tournament with a 22-game winning streak.