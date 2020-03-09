The Riverside County Public Health Department declared a public health emergency Sunday for the desert cities 110 miles east of Los Angeles, including Indian Wells where the ATP and WTA tours were to play the two-week tournament starting Wednesday.

• The BNP Paribas Open announced Sunday the tournament -- set to begin this week -- has been postponed after a case of coronavirus was confirmed in the Coachella Valley.

Sports events across the globe continued to feel the impact of the coronavirus on Sunday, as several cancellations were announced:

‘‘There is too great a risk, at this time, to the public health of the Riverside County area in holding a large gathering of this size,’’ said Dr. David Agus, professor of medicine and biomedical engineering at the University of Southern California. “It is not in the public interest of fans, players and neighboring areas for this tournament to proceed. We all have to join together to protect the community from the coronavirus outbreak.”

Sumo wrestlers attend the spring grand sumo tournament held behind closed doors due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Edion Arena Osaka in Osaka on Sunday.

The event typically draws upwards of 450,000 fans. This year’s field included Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff.

• On Sunday, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute announced the ECAC Hockey quarterfinals best-of-three series between the Engineers and Harvard scheduled for March 13, 14 and 15 (if necessary) at the Houston Field House will be played without spectators.

• In addition, John Powers’ Olympic Notebook looked at the possibility of the cancellation of the games. The NHL is apparently thinking about restricting access to dressing rooms based on the coronavirus. And a Monday meeting in Europe could go a long way toward influencing how sports deals with things moving forward.

