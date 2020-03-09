A number of Red Sox players have since denied the allegations.

The inquiry started Jan. 7 after The Athletic published a story citing anonymous sources accusing “some” players of using live video to pick up signs from the catcher.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Major League Baseball’s investigation into whether the 2018 Red Sox broke rules in how they stole signs is now into its third month.

Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke has the team has received no indication from the commissioner’s office when its report will be issued.

“Would you guys call?” he asked reporters Monday morning.

An MLB spokesman declined comment to the Globe when asked about the investigation.

“We’d like to get this thing over with,” Roenicke said. “We don’t think about it all the time. I rarely think about it any more. But it’s kind of just sitting there.

“We’ve moved forward. We’re prepared and we’re pretty focused on what we’re doing. It would be nice to get that done.”

Roenicke said the topic occasionally comes up with chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom or general manager Brian O’Halloran.

MLB’s investigation into how the 2017 Astros stole signs led to yearlong suspensions for general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch. The team then fired them.

The Red Sox fired general manager Dave Dombrowski in September with the team headed for a third-place finish. They then parted ways with manager Alex Cora after he was named as one of the ringleaders of Houston’s sign-stealing scheme when he was their bench coach in 2017.

Players from both teams were granted immunity in exchange for their cooperation.

MLB fined the Astros $5 million and took away their first- and second-round selections in the 2020 and ’21 amateur drafts. The Red Sox could face similar penalties if found guilty.

“We’ll see. Hopefully it’s this week,” Roenicke said.

Back in the mix?

Brian Johnson, who was outrighted off the 40-man roster in November, may be playing himself back on. Johnson is scheduled to start Tuesday’s game against the Cardinals at JetBlue Park.

As the Red Sox look for pitchers who can work multiple innings, Johnson has appeared in four games and allowed two earned runs over 6⅓ innings with eight strikeouts and one walk.

Whether it’s as a starter or the “bulk” pitcher who follows an opener, Johnson could be helpful.

“He’s certainly in the mix in [terms] of trying to stretch him out, like some other guys,” Roenicke said. “Yeah, he’s one of the guys.”

Johnson had a 6.02 earned run average and 1.88 WHIP in 21 appearances last season. But he reported to camp with a livelier fastball and has pitched well.

“It’s been pretty good,” Roenicke said. “This early he’s located his fastball well. His curveball is pretty good.”

Getting dropped off the roster didn’t change much for the 29-year-old lefthander.

“I still had to come in here and pitch well to make the team,” he said. “That motivation is always there.”

Catching up

Darwinzon Hernandez will pitch in a simulated game Thursday, a scheduled day off for the rest of the team. The lefthanded reliever missed time because of a death in his family and has pitched only one inning. Roenicke believes Hernandez has ample time to catch up before Opening Day …Through Sunday, Rusney Castillo was 12 of 21 (.571) with two extra-base hits. But the 32-year-old has little chance of making the team. Returning Castillo to the 40-man roster would add $10.36 million to the team’s payroll as calculated for luxury-tax purposes. That would put the Sox at approximately $206 million, only $2 million shy of the threshold.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @peteabe.

