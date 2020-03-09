A 6-0 shutout of Falmouth on Sunday night at Warrior Ice Arena advanced Donato and his Raiders to their third consecutive state final and sixth in seven seasons.

"It never gets old," he yelled to his team. "It never gets old."

Wellesley coach PT Donato knocked on the locker room door, got the “OK” from his Raiders, then entered, letting it slam shut behind him as the music and screams of celebration enveloped him.

“That really sums it up,” said senior Emily Rourke, who netted the first goal. “We’ve been here before but it still doesn’t mean we’re not grateful for it. We’re still more excited than ever. It just gets better every time.”

After a scoreless first period, Rourke scored on the power-play, with assists from her sister, Lulu, and classmate Bliss Vernon. That tally would be the lone shot needed for the Raiders (22-1) to top 12th-seeded Falmouth (13-5-5), but Wellesley did not step off the gas, peppering Clippers freshman goalie Lucy Armour, who made 27 saves; including 18 in the second period.

"We wanted to stay the course [after the first period]," Donato said. "We felt like we were getting some chances. We were playing three lines. It might have been a scoreless period, but we thought we played pretty well. We wanted to keep carrying the tempo of play."

Wellesley is the two-time defending Division 2 state champions. Aram Boghosian/For The Globe

Vernon added a goal of her own after Dani Cimino doubled the lead to give the Raiders a 3-0 advantage after two. Mackenzie O’Neil, who had already grabbed two assists, Rourke, and Devon Morton closed the scoring in the third.

The Raiders will face Canton, 3-1 winners over Norwell in the other semifinal.