BAGHDAD (AP) — Two U.S. service members were killed by “enemy forces” while advising and accompanying Iraqi security forces, the U.S. military said in a statement Monday.

The military said in a statement the two were killed during a mission to eliminate a stronghold for the Islamic State group in a mountainous area of north-central Iraq on Sunday.

The names of the service members were withheld pending next of kin notification, in accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the statement said.