I’ve been thinking about Mark Wahlberg lately, after having suffered through his Netflix movie “Spenser Confidential,” in which he plays a very distant version of Robert B. Parker’s Boston-based private eye. At one time, Wahlberg was a surprisingly promising screen presence, but he no longer pushes himself creatively; these days, he’s a hard-working but not particularly imaginative actor.

He’s also pretty successful, in terms of money and power if not in terms of acting ambition. Which bring us to “Wahl Street,” an upcoming eight-part docu-series about Wahlberg from HBO Max, the new streaming service that’s due in May. In addition to his busy filmmaking schedule, as well as his producing work on the likes of “Entourage” and “Ballers,” Wahlberg has a business portfolio that includes nutrition supplements, a Chevrolet dealership, and a line of activewear. “Wahl Street” will explore this extracurricular work, as well as “the cast of colorful characters that make up Wahlberg’s real-life entourage,” as HBO Max put it in a release. “Colorful” is probably code for Boston accents, don’t you think?