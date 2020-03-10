Meet other marketing professionals at this networking event from the American Marketing Association. Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., Back Bay Social Club, 867 Boylston St., Boston. Free for members, $10 for non-members. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Online business

Learn how to manage your business’s presence online at this event from Vision Advertising. Thursday, 3 to 5 p.m., Vision Advertising, 182 Turnpike Road, suite 250, Westborough. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

CLASS

Meeting 101

Learn the keys to leading a successful and engaging meeting at this workshop from Staples Spotlight. Thursday, noon to 1 p.m., Staples Connect Needham, 163 Highland Ave., Needham. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Make it happen

Learn how to take your product from concept to market at this event hosted by Startup Grind Boston. Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., Idea Space, 867 Boylston St., 5th floor, Boston. $10. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.