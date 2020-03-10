“Given the circumstances, nationally and internationally, this seems like a rational choice to me," Alock said.

Alcock is among hundreds of faculty who will begin teaching completely online when classes resume after spring break on March 23, Harvard announced Tuesday as part its effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Amherst and Smith colleges will also be shifting to online classes.

Charles Alcock, director of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, will spend part of his spring break learning how to teach all over again.

Alcock has never taught an online class before, even though Harvard is one of the pioneers of Internet education. Eight years ago, the school teamed up with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to create edX, a nonprofit organization that offers thousands of college-level courses at little or no cost.

Millions of people who aren’t students at Harvard, MIT and other top-drawer universities have courses offered through EdX. But that system relies on prerecorded video and audio instruction, so it’s not built to deliver the live experience that students pay tens of thousands of dollars a year for. Instead Harvard, MIT and other colleges will be using the popular teleconferencing service Zoom to operate virtual classrooms.

Harvard has posted lengthy online instructions for first-time online instructors, with tips on lighting, camera angles, and even a reminder to look good for the camera: “Take a minute to put on a nice shirt and comb your hair,” Harvard said in its advisory to faculty. “If using a headset (which helps participants hear you better!), make sure it isn’t tangling your hair up. You may discover that getting ready for your work from home day is energizing — and your coworkers will appreciate not having to see your bedhead.”

Setting up Zoom accounts is quick and easy, but education software analyst Phil Hill said that universities will also need to implement “learning management systems." These are programs such as Canvas, Brightspace and Moodle where instructors can post videos and reading materials, set up chatrooms for student interactions or keep track of student grades.

Hill said that about 90 percent of US colleges use learning management systems to deliver some of their courses — about one out of three US college students take at least one online class. Still, Hill said many instructors have never used this teaching method, and won’t know of its many features, such as how to field questions and other feedback from students.

“A lot of faculty will either not use it at all or just put a syllabus up there," said Hill, a partner at research firm MindWires LLC.

Getting instructors up to speed may require the assistance of an instructional designer. These are specialists who tailor traditional courses for presentation via the Internet. An instructional designer makes certain that students and faculty can easily find their way around the virtual classroom — where to find assignments, for example, review past lectures or look up supplemental reading materials.

But even the best online learning system can’t replace hands-on training. For instance, Alcock’s class includes asteroid observations using a large telescope on the roof of a building on the Harvard campus. “But we lucked out,” Alcock said. “We’ve completed it." Otherwise, he said, the students would have had rely on video transmitted from a telescope in Arizona which can be remotely controlled.

Still, Alcock said he will miss the personal interactions with the 10 first-year students he instructs in astronomy. “I actually really do get to know them," he said. “I think it will have a different feel to it.”

But lab work remains part of the course work throughout the semester for many other classes. At Princeton University, officials are urging faculty to have students analyze data collected in previous experiments. Or the instructor can shoot video of him or herself conducting an experiment, while students get the necessary measurements by watching the video. Princeton also suggests the use of online services where students can conduct simulated experiments without entering a lab.

Despite the limitations of online training, students at elite schools like Harvard and Princeton will probably do fine, according to Justin Reich, assistant professor of comparative media studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. But Reich warns students at less prestigious schools are likely to suffer.

Reich’s research found that low-income students are consistently more likely to drop out of online courses than more affluent students. In one study involving community college students in Washington state, all online students had lower grades and higher dropout rates than those taught in classrooms. But black and Hispanic students fared worese than white and Asian students.

“If a gazillion schools and colleges are shut down and turn their learning online, the students we should be most worried about are students with lower prior achievement," said Reich. "Our most vulnerable students are going to have the hardest time in this transition.”

