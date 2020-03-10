Trump and White House officials didn’t go into detail about the assistance, which would be aimed at softening the impact on workers of lost income or layoffs from coronavirus illness or containment measures. Trump said he would meet Tuesday afternoon with Senate leaders and House Republicans.

On Monday, after the stock market and oil prices plunged on concerns the epidemic would send the economy into a recession, President Trump said he is seeking “very substantial relief” to the payroll tax.

After downplaying the severity of the coronavirus outbreak for weeks, the Trump administration says it may ask Congress for payroll tax relief and other measures to help workers who might be affected by the crisis.

Payroll taxes most typically refer to the portion of the paycheck that funds Social Security and Medicare; workers pay 7.65 percent of their salaries for these two social programs. The Social Security tax is 6.2 percent on annual income of up to $137,700. The Medicare levy is 1.45 percent, with no income cap, though wages above $200,000 are taxed at an extra 0.9 percent.

It’s unclear if the White House also plans to include income-tax withholding as part of its relief package, which is a more substantial of paycheck deductions. However, the president did say he would seek help for hourly-wage workers to ensure they’re “not going to miss a paycheck” and “don’t get penalized for something that’s not their fault.” Again, no details were provided.

Also unclear is whether the millions of people who are self-employed, such as as independent contractors, would get relief.

The White House is dusting off a playbook used by the Obama administration and Congress in the wake of the financial crisis in 2018. The idea is to put more money in consumers pockets so that they will spend and bolster the economy.

Financial markets rallied on Tuesday, in part in response to the president’s comments on tax relief, which would require approval from House Democrats.

During the financial crisis, most filers received a $600 credit — $1,200 for joint filers — capped at their tax bill, minus child and earned income credits, according to the Tax Policy Center. People who qualified for the credit could also receive an extra $300 credit for each child eligible for the regular child credit, the Tax Policy Center said.

