Chris Evans soon could be getting back into action, teaming up with a Marvel director in the process.

The “Captain America” actor and Sudbury native is being eyed for the lead role in “Bermuda,” an action-adventure film centered on the Bermuda Triangle directed by Scott Derrickson (“Doctor Strange”), according to Variety.

The movie was originally set to be directed by Sam Raimi (“Evil Dead,” “The Amazing Spider-Man”), with Ryan Reynolds (“Deadpool”) rumored for the lead role. No details about Derrickson’s version of the movie have been released, but a plot synopsis that made the rounds in trade publications when Raimi was attached focused on a submarine carrying nuclear weapons that goes missing in the Bermuda Triangle. As a naval commander and a theoretical physicist search for the sub, they manage to open a wormhole that reveals “a mysterious island that is inhabited by anything lost in the triangle including sharks, Vikings, and Nazis.”