Before the green beer, shots of Jameson, and leprechaun hats, people were doing justice to Irish pride all year long in a way you might not associate with St. Patrick’s Day: making old-school cocktails. With Irish whiskey, of course. We’ve mined old cocktail guides for inspiration to honor Ireland this March 17, adding a few little twists of our own.

Second in a series of occasional columns exploring the history of cocktails and New English drinking, and offering original drinks informed by the past.

The deep desire to make Irish things green goes back a long way. Several prewar cocktails call for green creme de menthe, and they’ve got the festive names to match: the Shamrock, the “Everybody’s Irish” cocktail, and the terribly original “St. Patrick’s Day” cocktail. We’re not using any bright-green stuff for this one, but we are keeping the minty flavor, and adding a bitter kick, too. If you’re having a low-key holiday at home (or ate too much corned beef!), this simple mix of Irish whiskey and Italian digestivo on the rocks will do the trick.

1 ounce Irish whiskey (we used Knappogue Castle 12-year)

1 ounce Branca Menta

Combine the above in a small rocks glass. Add a couple cubes of ice and stir for 20 seconds. Using a lemon twist, express the oils onto the surface of the cocktail and drag the peel around the rim of the glass, then garnish with the peel, placing it in the drink in a pleasing manner.

This is the Kilkenny, inspired by the Tipperary cocktail from the Savoy Cocktail Book of 1930. Al Culliton for the Boston Globe

Kilkenny

This one’s inspired by the Tipperary cocktail from the Savoy Cocktail Book (1930). It’s a Manhattan variation calling for the expected sweet vermouth. Here, we’re switching out the vermouth in favor of a rich tawny port. This change lends a pleasantly oxidized flavor to the drink. We kept the original’s Chartreuse, which stands in for bitters and adds a nice herbal note.

2 ounces Irish whiskey (Tullamore D.E.W. or Bushmills work well)

1 ounce tawny port

¼ teaspoon Chartreuse (green)

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass. Stir with ice for 20 seconds. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with an orange twist, following the same procedure as the lemon twist above.

Kieran’s Kick, a new twist on Cameron's Kick. Al Culliton for the Boston Globe (custom credit)/Al Culliton for the Boston Globe

Kieran’s Kick

There’s an old cocktail called Cameron’s Kick, from the 1922 book the ABC of Mixing Cocktails by Harry McElhone, that calls for Irish whiskey, Scotch, lemon juice and orgeat (almond syrup). We love Scotch, but this isn’t the day for it. Taking a cue from the original to add almond flavor to a classic sour template, we’re mixing Irish whiskey, lemon juice, and amaretto to create a delicious cocktail that highlights the whiskey’s malty notes. If you like amaretto sours (or traditional whiskey sours!) this one’s for you.

2 ounces Irish whiskey (we used Slane)

1 ounce lemon juice

½ ounce amaretto (we like Luxardo)

½ ounce simple syrup

Combine all ingredients in a shaker, add ice and shake for 20 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a Luxardo maraschino cherry on a cocktail pick.

Al Culliton is a writer, bartender, and cocktail historian and can be reached via alculliton.com, and followed on Instagram @al_culliton.