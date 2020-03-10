Serves 4

Hearty breads are a staple of the Irish table, as are butter and cheddar. In these sandwiches, which combine all three, begin by toasting large, thick slices of whole-grain bread and slathering them with butter. Top with a mixture of sauteed onions and sharp cheese (try one of the Irish brands) and broil the toasts until the cheese is melted. Top the golden, gooey mess with a zippy slaw of carrots and celery to contrast with the rich base. It's not an Irish classic, but it's got elements of the modern table.

1 tablespoon apple-cider vinegar 1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives Salt and pepper, to taste 1 red apple, cored and cut into matchsticks 2 ribs celery, halved lengthwise, and thinly sliced crosswise on the diagonal 1 tablespoon vegetable oil 1 medium onion, thinly sliced 4 large slices from a crusty, whole-grain loaf 2 tablespoons butter 2 cups shredded sharp cheddar

1. In a bowl, whisk the apple-cider vinegar, mustard, chives, salt, and pepper. Add the apple and celery. Toss well; set aside.

2. In a skillet over medium-high heat, heat the vegetable oil. Add the onion, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 8 minutes, or until dark golden. Transfer to a bowl.

3. Turn on the broiler. Place an oven rack 5 inches below the heating element. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

4. Set the bread on the baking sheet and toast under the broiler for 2 to 3 minutes on a side, or until well browned. Watch the bread carefully, rotating as needed. Leave the broiler on. Remove the toast from the oven and butter each piece on 1 side.

5. Add the cheddar to the onions and stir well. Top each piece of toast on the buttered side with the onion mixture. Return the toasts to the broiler for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and beginning to brown. Rotate often during cooking.

6. Top each toast with a large spoonful of apple-celery slaw.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick