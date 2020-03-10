Makes 12

For St. Patrick's Day, these rustic, tender golden-raisin buns are shaped from Irish soda-bread dough. The tender dough is always made with buttermilk, which was left from making butter. As you're shaping the dough, add enough additional buttermilk, one tablespoon at a time, until there are no crumbly bits at the bottom of the bowl. Let the dough sit in the refrigerator for one to two hours to rest; the flour will continue to absorb the liquids so the dough is easier to handle. Shape the rounds, sprinkle generously with sugar, and use kitchen scissors, held vertically, to snip the traditional "x" in the tops before baking.

2¾ cups all-purpose flour ¼ cup whole-wheat flour 2½ teaspoons baking powder ¾ teaspoon baking soda ½ teaspoon salt ⅓ cup sugar 10 tablespoons (1 stick plus 2 tablespoons) cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces ⅔ cup buttermilk, or more, if needed 1 egg and 1 extra yolk 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 1½ cups golden raisins Extra flour (for sprinkling) Extra granulated sugar (for sprinkling)

1. In a large bowl, whisk together the all-purpose and whole-wheat flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and sugar.

2. Scatter the butter over the flour mixture. Using a pastry blender or two blunt knives, cut the fat into the flour until it is reduced to small pearl-size bits. With your fingertips, crumble the mixture for a minute or two to reduce the butter to smaller flakes.

3. In a small bowl, whisk together the buttermilk, whole egg, extra yolk, and vanilla. Pour the buttermilk mixture over the flour mixture. Scatter over the raisins. With a rubber spatula, stir to form a rough dough. With your hands, work the mixture in the bowl until it comes together, using 6 to 8 gentle kneading turns. If the mixture seems dry, add more buttermilk, 1 tablespoon at a time. Wrap in foil and refrigerate for 1 to 2 hours. The dough will continue to absorb moisture and become firmer as it chills.

4. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

5. Turn the dough onto the counter and if it seems sticky in spots, pat with a little flour. Roll the dough into a wide log and divide it into 4 pieces. Cut each into 3 pieces to make 12 total. Roll each into a plump ball. Transfer the balls to the baking sheet, setting them 3 inches apart. Sprinkle generously with granulated sugar. Use the tip of kitchen scissors, held vertically, to snip a small "x" in the tops.

6. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until set and golden. Transfer to a wire rack to cool slightly. Serve warm with butter.

Lisa Yockelson