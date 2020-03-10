Serves 4

This version of the Sicilian-style pasta with breadcrumbs is bare bones. It invites improvisation. Mash anchovies with the oil in a skillet or add anchovy paste or fish sauce. Other additions could include olives, capers, golden raisins, or tuna. While the pasta cooks, toast the breadcrumbs. It adds up to a quick and satisfying meal.

Salt, to taste 1 pound spaghetti 2 cloves garlic, peeled and halved ⅓ cup olive oil, or more as needed 1 cup panko Large pinch of red pepper flakes or Aleppo pepper ½ cup chopped parsley Freshly ground black pepper, to taste Lemon wedges (for serving)

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the spaghetti for 10 minutes, or according to package directions. Scoop out 1/2 cup of the pasta water and drain the pasta. Return it to the pot.

2. In a skillet over medium heat, cook the garlic cloves in 1/4 cup of the oil, turning with tongs, until the garlic is golden. Remove and discard the garlic and add the panko and red pepper to the pan. Cook, stirring constantly, for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the breadcrumbs are golden. Remove from the heat.

3. Add the remaining olive oil and a little of the pasta water to the spaghetti until it coats the pasta. Stir in half the toasted crumbs, half the parsley, salt, and pepper and toss. Divide among 4 shallow bowls and sprinkle with more black or red pepper and the remaining parsley and breadcrumbs. Serve with lemon wedges.

Sally Pasley Vargas