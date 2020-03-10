Serves 4

Ask anyone in Ireland about our St. Patrick's Day traditional dish of corned beef and cabbage and they will give you a puzzled look. They don't know the dish. What is more common there is bacon or pork belly paired with cabbage, but when the early Irish immigrants came here, pork was pricier than beef, and so the salted, or "corned" beef was substituted and began a new tradition. We decided to create something more in keeping with the traditional Irish dish. This recipe of roasted cabbage wedges is cooked with pork belly (or use slab bacon). Fresh pork belly is the same cut of pork as bacon, but without the curing, salting, or smoking. It is fatty and rich and needs quite a while in the oven to tenderize and melt away some of the fat. Look for a meaty, square piece, rather than a long strip. If you have a long strip, cut it half to fit into your skillet. If you use the alternative cut, slab bacon, you get salty, smoky tastes in the pot, so it needs little seasoning. If you can't find it in a slab, buy the thickest cut strips you can find. Cut the stack in half to fit into your skillet, and tie the halves with string on each end of the stacks to keep the slices together when you roast them (the directions are exactly the same as those for pork belly). This is a simple, hearty dish that reflects the spirit of Irish cooking -- turning a few ingredients into something delicious.

1 pound boneless pork belly Salt and pepper, to taste 1 medium head (about 2 1/2 pounds) cabbage, cut into 6 wedges 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, or more if needed 1 cup chicken stock 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard 2 teaspoons lemon juice 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Set a round rack inside a large, deep, ovenproof skillet with a lid.

2. With a sharp knife, score the fat side of the pork belly (if the skin is intact, score the skin too) in a crosshatch pattern at 1/2-inch intervals, cutting through the top layer of skin and fat only (not the meat). Sprinkle on all sides with salt and pepper. Set it on the rack with the fat-side up. Transfer the skillet to the oven and cook for 1 hour. Use tongs to set the pork belly on a plate and the rack on another plate.

3. Pour off all but a thin layer of fat from the skillet. Wipe any drips on the side of the skillet. Set the skillet over medium-high heat. Add the butter, and when it melts, add the the cabbage wedges, cut sides down, and sear for 3 to 4 minutes on a side, or until golden brown. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

4. In a bowl, whisk together the stock, mustard, and lemon juice. Drizzle it over the cabbage. Wedge the pork belly, fat-side up, into the pan. Cover the pan and return it to the oven for 45 to 55 minutes, or until the cabbage is tender.

5. Transfer the cabbage wedges to a serving dish. On a cutting board, cut off and discard the skin from the pork belly, if necessary, and cut the pork into 1-inch pieces. Nestle them into the cabbage. Taste the braising liquid and add more salt, pepper or lemon juice, if you like. Pour it over the cabbage and sprinkle with parsley. Serve with boiled new potatoes.

Sally Pasley Vargas