Savoie, nestled next to Switzerland and south of Jura, is well-known among outdoor enthusiasts who journey to the French Alps to ski, then hike around the region’s pristine lakes during short-but-spectacular summers. In the midst of such recreational bliss, it’s difficult to imagine that an important part of the terrain underwent a disaster of enormous proportions more than 770 years ago.

Some of the most light-hearted, pulse-quickening wines grow in landscapes that once experienced cataclysmic events. The Alpine region of Savoie in eastern France serves as a reminder that, out of upheaval, something beautiful can emerge.

On a rainy winter night in the year 1248, villagers living at the foot of Apremont, a 6,000-plus-foot peak, awoke to an ominous rumble. The summit’s porous limestone, weakened by erosion and a month of heavy rain, had collapsed, sending a cascade of boulders and sheared rock surging downhill. Thousands lost their lives. After the tragedy, the peak — reduced to less than half its height — was renamed Mont Granier in honor of one of the devastated hamlets.

Apremont, which means “bitter mountain,” is the name of one of the crus that grew out of that forever-changed landscape. Abymes, which translates loosely to ‘broken stones,’ is the cru located to its south, also on slopes below Mont Granier. The limestone that tumbled down in the massive rockslide, together with marl, a type of clay, eventually became the subsoil on which vineyards were planted.

The alkaline nature of limestone is associated with high acidity in grapes. Marl is known to foster slow-and-steady ripening as well as promote acidity. So it’s no surprise that the jacquère varietal — well-suited to limestone and clay — thrives in this rocky landscape. The white grape, which comprises half of all vineyard acreage in Savoie, shines in the hands of growers who tame yields so that the productive varietal can express its racy, minerally potential.

When you pour these dry whites at your next gathering, be sure to recount their backstory. The wine and the tale will garner everyone’s attention.

Domaine Jean Masson & Fils, Vieille Vigne Traditionnelle, Vin de Savoie, Apremont 2017 Jean-Claude Masson, a fourth-generation winegrower overseeing 22 acres of vines, is lauded for working 10 distinct parcels on the slopes of Mont Granier. This bottle offers mineral scents, followed by yellow tree fruit, lively citrus, and mountain flowers. Refreshingly tart and edged with salt, it displays appetizing length. 12 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). Around $20. At BRIX, South End, 617-542-2749; Helen’s Bottle Shop, Manchester-by-the-Sea, 978-704-9908.

Domaine des 13 Lunes, Vin de Savoie, Apremont 2018 Sylvain Liotard farms 14 acres of organic- and biodynamic-certified vines on the slopes of Mont Granier. His jacquère is waterfall-fresh on the nose, with a whisper of juicy apple and something lightly tropical beneath the minerality. Citrus, stones, and salt come together in an altogether pleasing package. 11.5 percent ABV. Around $20. Blanchards Wines & Spirits, Jamaica Plain, 617-522-9300; Porter Square Wine & Spirits, Cambridge, 617-547-3110.

Domaine Labbé, Vin de Savoie, Abymes 2018 This 25-acre estate, established by a pair of brothers in the ‘70s, is now run by their enterprising children. Ski-slope fresh with a hint of yellow fruit on the nose, this pour is brightly lemony, full of mineral, and finishes with delicious salinity. 11 percent ABV. Around $14. At Vintages, Concord, 978-369-2545; University Wine Shop, Cambridge, 617-547-4258.

Ellen Bhang can be reached at bytheglass@globe.com

