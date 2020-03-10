I'm at my local Whole Foods Market, a chain that's been the crown jewel of supermarket shopping. I regularly shop at three locations, but visit others if I happen by. These incidents didn't happen all at once. But one or two on every shopping trip. It's not just me noticing; shoppers around the Boston area are telling me similar incidents. In the last decade, we got used to breathtaking produce, a wide variety of ingredients, brand names we came to love, and clear aisles.

The lettuce is wilted. Parsley, dead. Broccoli florets fading to yellow. Something gray and fuzzy is going on in the middle of a container of strawberries. Staff carts filling online orders are clogging aisles. Watch out! They’re glued to their phones and hardly look up. Rows of shelves are empty. Looking for familiar brand names? Well, good luck.

Now, with shoppers stocking up for what might be quarantine regulations because of coronavirus, shelf-stable pantry items are emptying at a quick pace and not getting refilled. But actually, long before virus panic, shelves were restocked very slowly.

Looking back, it seems like the heyday of supermarket shopping may be behind us. Were we spoiled by the selection? As Frank Solomon of South Natick, who manages rock bands, and has had one disappointing shopping trip after another, told me, quoting a B.B. King song, “The thrill is gone.” He shops at the Wellesley Whole Foods Market and says, “Everything used to be pristine. It’s not like that now.”

Yes, you can still get cellophane noodles and Korean chili paste in just about any market, along with smoked paprika, sriracha, harissa, herbes de Provence, barrel-aged feta, Reggiano Parmigiano, hand-cut pasta, and more. But the shopping experience is deteriorating, at least according to the complaints I keep hearing.

"On a Tuesday morning, they're out of garlic and onions," says Annie Bartlett of Winchester, who shops at the Woburn location. "I can understand on a Monday morning, but mid-week, I expect everything to be back in stock."

Sally Theran of Needham, who has been going to the Wellesley store for more than a decade, says it's "disappointing overall." But she says, "everyone who works there is always so nice and so helpful."

No one wants to blame store employees. "They're very nice at customer service," says Solomon. "Still lovely to interact with," says Bartlett about the Woburn staff.

Madeline Searle of Newton, who shops at the Newtonville store, and has a laundry list of items she's seen past their sell-date, commends the staff, but has heard customers yell at them.

The company, which was bought by Amazon in 2017, has 32 stores in the Boston area. Delivery is available at 14 of them.

“Our goal is to ensure that our customers have an exceptional experience and access to the same high quality products, regardless of whether they shop in our stores or online," wrote a Whole Foods Market spokesperson in an e-mail.

"When products are out of stock for any reason, we work as quickly as possible to find solutions and provide alternative options that meet our unparalleled quality standards," says the statement. "As Whole Foods Market continues to grow, we are working diligently to continue to meet the expectations of our customers, and we rely on their feedback to make sure we are doing so."

Maybe we have no one to blame but ourselves. You can hardly call out stores for giving shoppers what they’re asking for. Fully cooked hot meals, salad bars, and grab-and-go lunch items have been growing in all supermarkets in the last dozen years. Add to that the popularity of semi-prepared foods — whole roast chickens, meat marinated and skewered, burgers already shaped — and it means more and more space devoted to their merchandising. And yes, it probably means there are fewer cuts of specialty meats and fewer choices in the seafood case. Since the building isn’t made of elastic, this comes at the expense of everything else in the store.

As for staffers with carts in the aisles, this is a back-to-the-future moment. Grocery stores weren't self-serve until the early 20th century. You've seen this in films: A woman goes into the market with a basket on her arm, chats with the grocer, hands him her list, and waits for her order to be filled or has it delivered.

Today, in the face of all the changes, you have to change, too. Try a new tack. Some of these ideas come from readers, some are my own tried-and-true approaches, some good old common sense.

Start with an efficient list I mark a cross on a piece of paper and the four quadrants are separated into produce, meat and fish, dairy, and groceries. I’m not constantly retracing my steps in the store. Other ideas: an app like Bring! to make lists you can share with other people in your household (if you dislike seeing customers looking at phones while they shop, this isn’t for you); a list in Evernote or another note-taking app that you can add to and delete as you shop; a photo of your fridge and/or pantry to refer to; a list written in the same order as the aisles (this works only if you shop at the same store all the time).

There are apps that can help you keep your shopping list straight and share it with others in your household. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Time of day matters So does hunger. Try not to shop on the way home from work, when you’re starving. If you only have weekends to shop, go early in the day; on Sunday, go before churchgoers descend. Get to know the rhythm of your market. If the produce isn’t out at opening bell, adjust your trip to that timing.

Staples require no judgment Even if you dislike online ordering, you may want to order nonperishables. Name the brand, tick off the box, and click send. For the people who worry about all that packaging, go to a brick-and-mortar where the prices are good, and stock up every other month. (You need storage space for mega rolls of paper towels and such.)

Last in, first out The oldest inventory trick in the book is FIFO — first-in, first-out — applies to all the displays. It matters most for fresh and refrigerated items. For instance, produce clerks put the newest vegetables in the back, or on the bottom, and the older ones on top. In non-refrigerated produce displays (citrus fruits, onions, potatoes), you know what’s freshest because it’s still cold. This will last the longest in your fridge.

Use that boarding house reach It's useless to buy milk with a pull-date that's only days away. As is the case with produce, the oldest is up front. The ones in the back may have a sell-by date that's a week later than the ones in the front. So reach way into the back or ask a clerk to get you a fresher carton. Same goes for clamshells of lettuce. Ditto bread, all the other dairy products, and so on.

Time and energy where it counts Center-cut pork chops, salmon fillets, ripe peaches, and everything else from the butcher, fish, and produce sections need your attention. This is the area where you personally, or a trusted surrogate, want to make good choices.

Teach a kid to shop OK, so you’ve off-loaded the pantry staples, the weekly shopping is done, and weeknight suppers are moving along nicely. But you’re out of milk and eggs midweek. Send a teenager to the store and when he or she returns home, even if it’s the wrong brand or something you really dislike, deliver your thanks with compliments. Next time, be more specific. Keep adding to their shopping list until they’re doing much more.

Workarounds Say you want to make a big salad and all the lettuces look pathetic. You’re loath to buy big boxes of mesclun greens because they deteriorate so quickly. Grab a head of cabbage, slice it very thinly, and toss it with vinaigrette. Or get kale, strip off the leaves, wash and spin, and work olive oil into the leaves with your hands to massage it. The sturdy greens break down and make delicious salads. Is the garlic sprouting? Buy a shallot. Think of every can of beans as interchangeable in almost every recipe. Crushed red pepper, hot paprika, or ground chili pepper can all go into a dish instead of a jalapeno. Splash white wine vinegar on seafood that calls for a sprinkle of lemon. Think of recipes as guidelines.

Follow the trolley When you see a store employee putting out fresh broccoli or carrots or whatever’s in the box on the trolley, ask if you can choose from the new box. Did you come in looking for green beans? Well, you may be going home with broccoli.

Shop the sales Everyone tells you to do this, but no one really does it. During the Great Recession in 2008, for an entire year, when I wasn’t testing recipes, I bought only protein on sale and no out-of-season produce. I had guests for dinner and served cuts of beef that took many hours to tenderize. I gave my pressure cookers serious workouts. Accompaniments included white beans (dried, soaked, and simmered), caramelized carrots, roasted rutabagas, shredded cabbage, and other cheap sides. My first course was often a ramekin of soft scrambled eggs, which I learned from the most stylish woman I’ve ever met, who served it to me in her grand house on a French vineyard. It was a fascinating exercise that I still practice. I never ever eat asparagus in winter. Nor strawberries.

“Stop hating your car, Julian” This is a lesson I learned from my late, beloved car mechanic, a Middle Eastern immigrant who taught me half of what I know. When it was time to pick up your car, you sat in the garage office while he pulled out two Dixie cups and a bottle of whiskey from a file cabinet. My decade-old tin-can of a car was breaking down and he knew I couldn’t afford another one. “Stop hating your car, Julian,” he told me one day. “It will be easier to take care of.” So I’m telling you to stop resenting grocery shopping. Tell a manager (nicely) what’s on your mind. Take things back (without an attitude) that aren’t up to your standards. Learn to make do, get organized, prioritize. It’s a life lesson. Practice in the supermarket.

Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sheryljulian.