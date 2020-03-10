When you walk into The Daily, a new food market in Savin Hill, you first see the vibrant colors of apples, oranges, lemons, and limes. Their hues inspire the feeling of entering a flower shop. Owners James Baker and John McDonough, real estate developers who grew up in the Dorchester neighborhood, knew a grocery was just what the community needed. Before opening, they reached out to neighbors to find out what they wanted most, and the answer was high quality, fresh produce. “It was a food desert here,” says Baker. A corner market named Ric-Rob once occupied the same location but closed years ago. They have the old sign to prove it. Here the shelves are stocked with lots of commercial brands and basics; everything you need to fill your fridge and pantry, and beyond. There are a dozen choices of nut butters. Come in the morning for coffee and a croissant or a gluten-free or vegan freshly baked pastry, and pick up a roasted chicken or other prepared foods for dinner when there’s no time to cook. But what sets the store apart is the owners’ commitment to showcase local products. In the freezer are Capone Foods pizzas and Jaju Pierogi’s filled Polish dumplings, both from Somerville. Shelves are lined with items you’ll find at farmers’ markets — Maine-grown dried beans from Baer’s Best, Nutty Bird’s granola out of Worcester, and more. Asian pesto from Fresh Zen and Hillside Harvest’s hot sauces are produced at Commonwealth Kitchen, a Dorchester food incubator, and the store partners with the nonprofit and supports the members by selling their wares. “We’re reaching out to hyper-local vendors so we can help them with their business,” says Aimee Morgida, a retail consultant who curated the store’s design and products. There are lots of gems to discover here among the daily necessities. 110 Savin Hill Ave., Dorchester.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND