JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri senators on Monday passed a wide-ranging bill that would ban marijuana-infused candy for medical use, an attempt to ensure children don’t accidentally eat the drug.

The measure would ban candy, lollipops, cotton candy, and fruit- and animal-shaped edibles that could appeal to children. Marijuana-infused food or its packaging would have to be stamped with the drugs’ dosage.

The bill also includes stiff penalties for people caught with lethal opioids, fentanyl, and carfentanil, and what are commonly known as date-rape drugs.