The New England Cannabis conference, which was slated to host at least a couple thousand attendees in mid-March, has been postponed amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

The annual conference, NECANN, was expected to be from March 20-22 at the Hynes Convention Center. It included several days of programming and workshops, a cannabis competition, and community awards.

NECANN dubs itself as “the East Coast’s largest cannabis industry event,” according to its website. The majority of the event’s attendees — more than 90 percent, organizers said — are from New England.