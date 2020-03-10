The New England Cannabis conference, which was slated to host at least a couple thousand attendees in mid-March, has been postponed amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
The annual conference, NECANN, was expected to be from March 20-22 at the Hynes Convention Center. It included several days of programming and workshops, a cannabis competition, and community awards.
NECANN dubs itself as “the East Coast’s largest cannabis industry event,” according to its website. The majority of the event’s attendees — more than 90 percent, organizers said — are from New England.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience and support during this incredibly difficult time and this decision, and look forward to working with everyone to make this year’s event as successful as it has been for the last five years,” cofounders Marc Shepard and Jeff Lawrence wrote in a statement.
Shepard and Lawrence said they plan to reschedule the conference at a later date in 2020.
The Boston Globe’s marijuana team had been working with NECANN organizers to plan one of the panels.
