Amherst College is cancelling classes later this week and switching to online education after spring break because of concerns about COVID-19, the college said.

All classes will be cancelled Thursday and Friday, and spring break will take place March 16 through March 22. After the break, classes will shift to being completely online so they can be fulfilled remotely, President Carolyn Martin said in a statement Monday.

All faculty and staff will remain on campus and continue their normal work schedules, but students will not be allowed to stay past March 15 unless they get permission from the college, Martin said. Students have until Wednesday at noon to petition to remain on campus over the break.