Kraft, 78, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution for allegedly paying for sexual favors on consecutive days at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in January 2019, shortly before the Patriots captured yet another AFC title en route to their sixth Super Bowl victory.

The Fourth District Court of Appeal said in a brief order Tuesday that it will hear arguments at 10 a.m. in the West Palm Beach courthouse. State Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office is appealing a lower court ruling that tossed video surveillance footage that allegedly captured Kraft paying for sex acts at a Jupiter, Fla. spa.

A Florida appellate court will hear oral arguments on May 21 in the appeal of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s misdemeanor prostitution case, legal filings show.

Advertisement

The billionaire owner, who with a singular vision transformed the Pats from the laughingstock of the National Football League to its most dominant franchise over the last two decades, has pleaded not guilty and denied engaging in criminal activity.

Kraft’s high-powered legal team said last year in court papers that “everyone loses” if the appeals court accepts prosecutors’ “perverse view of the law” and reverses the ruling that threw out the video footage.

“Government could run roughshod over privacy and constitutional rights while evading scrutiny and check” if prosecutors win the appeal, Kraft’s lawyers wrote in an October filing. “That outcome would be directly counter to the Constitution, civil liberties, and the rule of law.”

But in an earlier filing, Moody’s office maintained that Kraft’s guilt is “a virtual certainty” and that the warrant to install hidden cameras inside the spa passed legal muster.

According to Moody’s office, the search warrant met federal legal thresholds “which together require only that the warrant be issued by a neutral and detached magistrate, be predicated on a showing of probable cause, and be particularized as to the place to be searched and items to be seized.”

Advertisement

Moody’s office said that of the 39 recordings of customers at the spa, only four failed to capture any criminal conduct. None “of those four individuals were recorded naked," prosecutors wrote. Two were men and two were women.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.