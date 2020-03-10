New groups of ward committee candidates, organized into blocs called “Fresh Slates,” scored significant victories in Ward 1 in East Boston, and in Ward 18, which includes Hyde Park and parts of Mattapan and Roslindale. The changes, some say, reflect the leftward shift of the city’s political landscape.

From East Boston to Hyde Park, slates of new members will fill seats on the committees, often seen as the sausage-making factories of local politics. Ward committees can build party clout by helping to develop and promote a platform, and nominate and support the party’s candidates for office. Members can also represent their neighborhoods at the state’s Democratic convention.

Down the ballot from the presidential primary, recent elections shook up local Democratic politics in multiple Boston neighborhoods, the result of party progressives’ efforts to make ward committees more reflective of the communities they serve.

“I think there’s a progressive shift in the city,” said Armani White, a 28-year-old Lower Roxbury resident who was elected to the Democratic committee for Ward 9.

In Eastie, a new slate of candidates who promised transparency, diversity and inclusion and community participation captured 20 of the 21 seats on the committee. The Ward 18 Fresh Slate, meanwhile, ran on advancing a “progressive change with a committee that is engaged, transparent, and reflective of our communities — demographically and geographically,” according to campaign materials. There, all 35 seats on the committee were secured by the Fresh Slate campaign.

Voters decide on ward committee members every four years, during a presidential election, and can vote for individual candidates or for a slate of candidates who organize as one team.

Members of each Fresh Slate campaign painted the previous ward committees as closed off from the communities they serve — something they hope to change.

“There’s more attention being paid to the infrastructure of the Democratic Party and how it works and who it’s working for,” said Brian Gannon, 46, a business analyst who was on the Fresh Slate bloc for East Boston’s Democratic ward committee.

He said the hope was for there to be “more independent representation in our neighborhood from our party.”

Elsewhere in the city, those trying to change the makeup of ward committees had less success.

In Ward 9, for instance, which includes parts of the South End and Roxbury, three candidates from the bloc of nine challengers landed seats on the committee. In Ward 3, which stretches from the North End to Chinatown and includes South End and West End neighborhoods, none of the five challengers secured posts on the 35-seat body.

Segun Idowu, a 31-year-old from Hyde Park who works in the nonprofit space, was among the slate of challenger candidates that captured Ward 18.

He said he never knew previous ward committees to hold publicized meetings about how they planned to approach delegate conventions, where the party chooses its platform. He said the Fresh Slate candidates in his ward ran to “establish transparency in the process and to help educate voters.”

“We have just never seen the engagement that we’ve needed to see,” he said.

To have challenger slates with a large number of candidates is unusual, said City Councilor Lydia Edwards.

“I have never seen it done before,” said Edwards, who was part of the winning Eastie Fresh Slate bloc.

Councilor Michelle Wu, who was already a committee member but joined a new group of candidates in Ward 18, concurred, saying, “We haven’t had multiple options for ward committee slates in Boston for a long time.”

“What it does show is that more voices from the community are getting involved,” she said.

Committees are becoming more reflective of the communities they represent, said Edwards. The effort comes months after Bostonians elected the most diverse City Council in their history.

Gretchen Van Ness, of Hyde Park, said voters in her ward voted for a committee that “promised to have a lot of meetings, promised to have inclusion.”

“Certainly these are new voices that are taking on challenges of creating a ward committee that is reflective of Ward 18,” Van Ness said.

Jonathan Rodrigues, 30, a union organizer from Mattapan who was elected on the Ward 18 Fresh Slate, said the previous ward committee failed to explain its function to the community. The old guard, he said, “let their guard down.”

“For too long, our ward committees have been staid atmospheres,” he said. “Kind of boring and not engaging.”

“We don’t want change done to us," he added. "We want to be at the table.”

Milton J. Valencia of Globe staff contributed to this report.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.