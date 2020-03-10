“We have had an opportunity to review the report issued by the Norfolk District Attorney’s office,” the family of 41-year-old Juston Root said in a written statement . “We have many questions and significant concerns about the Report and we are continuing to conduct our own thorough investigation into the shootings and Juston’s death.”

One day after the Norfolk district attorney released a report saying police were justified in the fatal shooting of a Mattapan man who pulled a replica gun on a Boston police officer last month, the man’s family said Tuesday it is still seeking answers.

District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey concluded the “use of force by police in Brookline was objectively reasonable” when officers opened fire on Root on Feb. 7, after an altercation at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and a car chase down Route 9. Because the shooting was justified, Morrissey said, prosecutors will take no action against the officers.

The Globe reached out to Root’s family on Monday, after the release of the report, but Root’s mother could not be reached for comment, and his father, speaking through his current wife, declined to be interviewed.

Root’s family has previously told the Globe that he showed signs of mental illness long before his first psychotic break and hospitalization at age 19, and that he had been diagnosed with with schizoaffective disorder.

A spokesman for the Norfolk district attorney’s office confirmed Tuesday that Morrissey and members of his staff had met with the Root family and their lawyer before the report was made public and had remained in touch with them.

“The Norfolk DA’s Office been in subsequent contact with their legal counsel about providing them with additional materials, which the office will do within any current constraints relative to the ongoing investigation by the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office,” David Traub, the spokesman, said in an e-mail to the Globe.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins is leading a separate investigation because the events of Feb. 7 took place in both Suffolk and Norfolk counties.

Root appeared at the hospital around 9 a.m. that day and flashed an object that appeared to be a handgun, though after his death, he was found to be carrying a semi-automatic BB pistol, according to Morrissey’s report.

As police descended on the hospital, according to Morrissey, Root pulled out the object, leading to a struggle with an officer who shot at Root. As a second officer began to fire at Root, Morrissey wrote, he fled in a Chevrolet Volt, which he later crashed in Chestnut Hill.

A state trooper and five Boston police officers caught up with him there, where he refused to comply with their instructions and instead moved his hands inside his jacket in a manner “consistent with reaching for a handgun with the type of shoulder holster he was wearing," Morrissey wrote.

The six officers “opened fire to stop the threat,” Morrissey wrote, shooting Root 26 times. He was later pronounced dead at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.









Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.