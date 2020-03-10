Harvard University said Tuesday that it is shifting its educational programs from the classroom to the virtual world in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, a move that makes the Cambridge university the second major Massachusetts college to dramatically alter campus life.

Amherst College on Monday ordered students not to return to campus when the spring break ends and said remaining classes for this academic semester will be taught remotely. MIT will conduct classes with 150 students or more on-line but so far has not moved towards complete shutdown of in-person classes.

In a statement posted on the university website dedicated to Covid-19 issues, Harvard said that the shift to virtual classrooms will start Tuesday with a goal of it being fully in place by March 23.