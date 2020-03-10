Harvard University said Tuesday that it is shifting its educational programs from the classroom to the virtual world in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, a move that makes the Cambridge university the second major Massachusetts college to dramatically alter campus life.
Amherst College on Monday ordered students not to return to campus when the spring break ends and said remaining classes for this academic semester will be taught remotely. MIT will conduct classes with 150 students or more on-line but so far has not moved towards complete shutdown of in-person classes.
In a statement posted on the university website dedicated to Covid-19 issues, Harvard said that the shift to virtual classrooms will start Tuesday with a goal of it being fully in place by March 23.
Under the new policy, Harvard said it will:
- Ask students not to return to campus after spring break and to “meet academic requirements remotely.”
- All graduate students will transition to “remote work wherever possible.”
- Individual schools at the world-renowned unversity will provide “more specific guidance, and we encourage you to review your School and Program-specific coronavirus page for more information.”
University leaders at Northeastern, Boston College, and Boston University have also urged their faculty to prepare in case their schools need to move to online education, but haven’t made an official decision yet.
