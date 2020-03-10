The Irish Film Festival Boston will return to the Somerville Theatre for its 20th annual festival from March 19 to 22. IFF will screen a variety of features, shorts, and documentaries including “A Bump Along the Way,” “When Women Won,” “Katie,” and “The Last Right.” These films will offer a global, modern, and progressive outlook on contemporary Irish identity through a variety of genres ranging from comedy to hard-hitting documentaries. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.irishfilmfestival.com . The Somerville Theatre is located at 55 Davis Square.

The Whistler House Museum of Art in Lowell has opened registration for its 2020 Youth Summer Art Program. The program is open to children in grades 5 through 8 and ages 10- to 14-years-old. Each week focuses on a new art form and combines hands-on work with museum tours, art history discussion, and connecting works of art with the activity of the day. The classes will cover drawing, painting, sculpture, and printmaking and collage. Local artists will also come to speak about their works in that week’s featured medium. Classes run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until noon. The class fee is $175 per student per week including snacks and materials, but there is a 10 percent discount if you register before June 1. Scholarships are also available. The Whistler House Museum of Art is located at 243 Worthen St. For more information, visit www.whistlerhouse.org.





The Cabot in Beverly will host “A Song is Born,” a songwriter’s night to benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, on March 25. In memory of Daniel F. Pimenta and Carl A. Lombardi Jr., the event will feature songwriters Mike Francis of Soul Rebel Project, Jillian Jensen of Amber Eyes, Liz Bills, and Daniel Miller. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $20, or $30 on the day of the event. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit thecabot.org/event/a-song-is-born. To donate, visit asongisborn.org. The night is sponsored by Sterling Insurance of Beverly and Mapfre. The Cabot is located at 286 Cabot St.

SOUTH

The Plymouth Center for the Arts is hosting the 2019-2020 American Watercolor Society International Traveling Exhibition, showcasing 40 distinctive paintings by one of the oldest, most prestigious art societies in the world. A reception and gallery talk is scheduled for March 22 at 2 p.m. The exhibition will run until April 20 in the Russell Gallery, 11 North St. For more information and tickets to the event, visit artsplymouth.org.





The Brockton Garden Club presents an award-winning documentary, “Path of the Daff,” on Monday, March 23, at Harbor Health, 479 Torrey St., with doors opening at 6 p.m. This free event tells the story of a daffodil bulb starting in the Netherlands and growing in a greenhouse here in Massachusetts — later blossoming into part of the memorial service dedicated to the victims of the Boston Marathon bombing. For more information contact Claire at 508-587-3972 or clacla@aol.com.





WEST

Visit the Sherborn Library on Thursday, March 26, at 6:30 p.m. for the history of the Boston Marathon. Local bestselling author Paul Clerici discusses his book “Boston Marathon History by the Mile,” taking readers on the colorful 26.2-mile journey — mile by mile, town by town, story by story. Clerici has run the Boston Marathon 23 times. Register online at sherbornlibrary.org.

Join PJ Library for a Passover Scavenger Hunt at Shaw’s Supermarket, 509 Boston Post Road, in Sudbury on March 29 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Read the clues, find the food, and help stock the pantry for families in need at the Marlborough Community Cupboard. Light refreshments will be provided and attendees are encouraged to purchase and donate as little or as much as they wish. The Stop & Stock is for families with children up to years of age, and there is no cost other than what you buy to donate. Register at bostonjcc.org/mwpassover and contact metrowest@jccgb.org for more information.





On April 4, Matt Giordano will teach a workshop called “The 4 Secrets of Handstands” at Coolidge Yoga in Brookline. The proclaimed “Handstand Guru” specializes in AcroYoga and has been featured in Martha Stewart’s “Whole Living” and on “LIVE! With Kelly and Michael.” Although mastering a handstand may seem daunting, practicing increases self-confidence, strengthens shoulder, neck, and core muscles, and combats the havoc that looking down at electronics wreak on our necks and shoulders. For more information, visit coolidgeyoga.com/apps/mindbody/classes/239.

Meghan Sorensen can be reached at meghan.sorensen@globe.com. Stefania Lugli can be reached at stefania.lugli@globe.com.