The city of Lawrence has canceled its St. Patrick’s Day parade due to concerns about the potential spread of coronavirus.
Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera announced the news on Twitter Tuesday morning.
“We regret to announce Lawrence St. Patrick’s Day Parade Cancelled,” Rivera tweeted. “As of 4:30PM yesterday, there have been 0 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Essex County. The decision is being made out of an abundance of caution.”
The news came on the heels of Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s announcement that the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in South Boston would be canceled.
Walsh had been selected to be grand marshal of the Lawrence parade.
