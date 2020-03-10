1. Long before US women even gained the right to vote, she was the first woman to run for president, as the candidate for the Equal Rights Party in 1872. She was a suffragist and an advocate for free love which, in her day, was understood to mean the freedom to marry, divorce, and have children without government interference.

Barring some unforeseen wrinkle, it appears the 2020 presidential election will, as every presidential election before it, be the Year of the Man. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren’s departure from the Democratic race makes her the latest in a long line of politicians who tried to be the first woman elected president. Many of their efforts have been obscured by time. In honor of Women’s History Month, here are 10 would-be female presidents. See how many you know:

2. In 1964, this Republican candidate ran in the GOP primary against Barry Goldwater. A US senator, she was best known for opposing Joseph McCarthy’s anti-Soviet fear-mongering. “I don’t want to see the Republican Party ride to a political victory on the Four Horsemen of Calumny — Fear, Ignorance, Bigotry, and Smear,” she said.

3. She was the first black woman elected to Congress and ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1972. The next year, in a book about her experience, she wrote: “The United States was said not to be ready to elect a Catholic to the Presidency when Al Smith ran in the 1920’s. But Smith’s nomination may have helped pave the way for the successful campaign John F. Kennedy waged in 1960. Who can tell? What I hope most is that now there will be others who will feel themselves as capable of running for high political office as any wealthy, good-looking white male."

4. She was a congresswoman from Colorado who jumped in the 1988 Democratic race — briefly. She had chaired the campaign of Gary Hart, and when he dropped out, his supporters urged her to get in.

5. She was the first black woman elected to the US Senate. She ran for president in the 2004 Democratic primary but dropped out before the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses.

6. She served in the Cabinets of Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush and was later elected to the US Senate from North Carolina. She entered the 2000 Republican primary but dropped out before any votes were cast.

7. A Massachusetts resident, she was the Green Party nominee for president in 2012 and 2016.

8. She ran against Donald Trump and a long list of others in the 2016 Republican primary. Trump disparaged her appearance and her voice. Asked during a debate about Mr. Trump’s comments about her looks, she said: “I think women all over this country heard very clearly what Mr. Trump said.”

9. She ran for president in 1884 as the nominee of the National Equal Rights Party. Her running mate was also a woman: Marietta Stow.

10. A congresswoman from Hawaii, she ran a short-lived campaign for president in 1972 to draw attention to the anti-war movement. “My candidacy offers a real and tangible alternative,” she said, “based — if any one word can be singled out —on humanism.”

ANSWERS

1. Victoria Woodhull

2. Margaret Chase Smith

3.Shirley Chisholm

4. Pat Schroeder

5. Carol Moseley Braun

6. Elizabeth Dole

7. Jill Stein

8. Carly Fiorina

9. Belva Ann Lockwood

10. Patsy Mink

