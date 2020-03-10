Around 4:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 10 Ward St. and 15 Ward St., Randolph Police Chief William Pace said in a statement. Upon arrival, officers found a 28-year-old Randolph man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the back. An ambulance brought him to a local hospital, and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 23-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot another man in the back multiple times in Randolph Monday afternoon, police said.

The suspect, later identified as Jason Mukoro, of Randolph, fled the scene on foot, officials said. Officers located Mukoro near his house Monday night and arrested him without incident.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers searched Mukoro’s home and found the clothes he allegedly wore during the shooting and 10.2 grams of cocaine, officials said. No weapons were found.

Mukoro is charged with attempted murder, carrying a firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, assault with a dangerous weapon, and possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug, officials said. He is expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court Tuesday.

