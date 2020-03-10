Bail was set at $250,000 cash. A lawyer for Campbell declined to comment. Campbell is the brother of Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell, who previously told the Globe she’s “extremely heartbroken and saddened and devastated by these allegations” and “thinking about the victim who had the courage to come forward.”

The woman said nothing in response to suspect Alvin R. Campbell Jr., 39, “except to cough and gag during the assaults,” said a legal document prosecutors filed in Suffolk Superior Court, where Campbell, of Cumberland, R.I., pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of aggravated rape, kidnapping, indecent assault and battery, and photographing an unsuspecting nude person.

A Rhode Island man accused of posing as an Uber driver and raping a woman he picked up outside a Boston bar videotaped the assault on his phone, telling the severely intoxicated victim, “Raise your eyebrow if you’re all right,” legal filings allege.

The woman’s harrowing ordeal began on Dec. 6, 2019 shortly before midnight, when she left a downtown bar and summoned an Uber driver on her phone, said the prosecutors’ statement of the case. The driver arrived, waited, and then left without her, according to the statement. The document didn’t say why the driver took off.

As the driver left, Campbell pulled up in front of the bar in a black SUV, the statement said. He looked like the Uber driver who left, the document said, and flashed his headlights at the woman, who got into the vehicle after a short interaction with Campbell through a passenger side window.

She lost consciousness in the back seat, according to prosecutors, and woke up hours later on the morning of Dec. 7 in Campbell’s apartment, with pain in her groin and an injury to her chest. Campbell drove her to a local CVS and dropped her off, prosecutors said. The woman returned home, went to a hospital for a sexual assault evaluation, and reported the incident to Boston police.

Detectives identified Campbell’s vehicle from video surveillance footage and conducted a forensic review of the woman’s phone to track her movements after leaving the bar. The review, prosecutors said, showed that after getting into the SUV, she was taken to a spot near her Boston residence, where she remained for about an hour.

A search warrant of Campbell’s phone revealed what allegedly occurred during that time period.

“Campbell documented his own crimes by taking video clips of himself as he groped and ultimately raped the unconscious victim in the back seat of the SUV between 12:20 and 1:00 a.m., while it was parked near her home,” the statement said. “The clips showed her both clothed and naked. Campbell addressed her by name and commented crudely about her body. He said at one point, ‘Raise your eyebrow if you’re all right,’ and later ‘Do you want to go upstairs to your house or come to my house?’"

Prosecutors said the woman only coughed and gagged in response, and Campbell took pictures of her license.

The review of the woman’s phone showed she was driven from the location outside her apartment down Interstates 93 and 95 to Cumberland, R.I., the statement said. Prosecutors noted a fitness app on her phone indicated that she took no steps during her time with Campbell, meaning she had to be carried from the SUV into his residence.

Police canvassed the area and located Campbell’s vehicle in the driveway of his Pleasant Street apartment in Cumberland, according to court papers, which said swabs from the woman’s hospital exam matched Campbell’s DNA profile.

Court-authorized searches of Campbell’s vehicle and residence yielded a luggage tag bearing the woman’s name; Uber decals in the SUV, along with business cards with Campbell’s transportation company on the front and Uber codes on the back; and a card with the woman’s name and phone number, legal filings show.

Prosecutors said Campbell’s prior record includes a three to five-year state prison sentence in 2000 for armed assault with intent to rob and other charges; a 57-month federal prison sentence in 2006 for being a felon in possession of a firearm; and a seven-year state prison term in 2014 for a separate firearm conviction.

Campbell’s next hearing is slated for April 7.

Prosecutors alleged in a January court hearing that a DNA match also was found between Campbell and a sexual assault in Medford, which Middlesex County authorities would investigate. In a court filing Monday in the Suffolk case, prosecutors referenced Lexington police reports of Campbell’s “alleged criminal behavior” on Dec. 8, one day after he dropped off the woman he allegedly kidnapped in Boston.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.