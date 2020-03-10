The funds, if approved by the Legislature and signed by Governor Charlie Baker, would come on top of $95,000 officials included in a supplemental spending bill Baker signed last week. Those funds largely went toward overtime and clinical costs for the state’s public health lab, which received approval last month to conduct testing of potential coronavirus cases.

The announcement from House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo and Senate President Karen E. Spilka did not include details, including how they money would be spent. But they indicated they’d push a bill through quickly, with both the House and Senate planning to take it up next week.

Massachusetts legislative leaders said Tuesday they will introduce a $15 million spending package for the state’s response to the spread of coronavirus, marking the first major infusion of state cash into the effort.

Senator Michael J. Rodrigues, the chamber’s budget chief, described the $15 million proposal as an “immediate infusion . . . to enhance our state and local response efforts.”

“Public health emergencies demand immediate action from government, and the House today, alongside its partners in the Senate, committed to taking up legislation in direct response to the coronavirus outbreak in Massachusetts,” said DeLeo said in a joint statement.

Added Spilka: “The Senate’s number one priority is to safeguard the health of our residents.”

Baker, who returned early from a scheduled family vacation in Utah, is scheduled to hold a news conference on the state’s response to the virus at 3:30 p.m.

State officials on Monday identified 13 newly reported cases in Massachusetts, pushing the total of confirmed and presumptive positive cases to 41 — more than five times what it was on Friday.

Public health officials say the risk of Covid-19 to the public in Massachusetts remains low, but the impact of the virus’s spread has seemingly crept into all corners of life. Local officials on Monday canceled the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in South Boston, and industry executives halted a number of conventions headed in the city.

Harvard University on Tuesday urged students not to return to campus after their spring break ends later this month and to take their classes online. It came a day after Amherst College ordered students there to do the same, meaning the remaining classes for this academic semester will be taught remotely.

The Ivy League is also canceling its basketball tournaments, which were scheduled to be played at Harvard this weekend.

President Trump has also floated the idea of payroll tax relief to help blunt the impact on workers.

















