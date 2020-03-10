Amid growing concerns over coronavirus, state officials urged local school systems on Tuesday to cancel any out-of-state travel, loosened state rules on making up school days, and released other recommendations.

The recommendation to halt out-of-state travel expands upon previous guidance from the state education department in recent weeks to cancel international trips. The move could have widespread implications for schools across the state, especially for many high schools that were planning to take students on college tours outside of Massachusetts.

Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley also informed school district leaders in a letter scheduled to go out Tuesday that school systems that cancel school will not have to make up any days beyond the 185 days they are required to schedule under state rules, which includes a bank of five snow days. The temporary rule change goes into effect on March 16.