Speaking to the Fiscal and Management Control Board on Monday, MBTA Deputy General Manager Jeffrey D. Gonneville said that engineers from the T, CCRC and the company that made the part in question plan to install a proposed remedy this week. The fix would have to be tested before its finally made part of the cars going forward, he said.

The T withdrew the new trains, built by Chinese-owned CCRC March 3 and had also removed them from use by the public last fall. In both instances, the T was concerned that the cars had some flaws that needed to be addressed before allowing riders to get back on them.

The new Orange Line trains recently taken out of service for the second time will not be back on the tracks in the immediate future as engineers work to ensure a proposed fix that actually works, according to a top MBTA official.

“It’s not the same issue that we were seeing the last time,'' Gonneville said. Engineers “worked to come up with a retrofit or modification of the particular part."

According to T spokeswoman Lisa Battiston, the part at issue during the current examination of the Orange Line trains is the bolster, which she described in an e-mail as “a steel center beam between the side frames of the bottom 'truck’ of each car. It allows the truck of the car to rotate as it navigates turns in the track.”

Gonneville said that even if the test is successful, there are no immediate plans to return the new cars to service.

"We are not ready to commit to when the trains will be going back into service,'' he said. "We are optimistic it won’t be much longer or for as long as it was the first time.

He said that any change engineers settle on will be incorporated into the Orange Line fleet of cars and into the Red Line cars that are on order with CCRC.

