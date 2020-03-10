Norwood’s town manager tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, days after officials confirmed that several town employees had been exposed to the virus at an event, officials said.
Tony Mazzucco made his coronavirus diagnosis public in a statement after being notified of his test results by state health workers, the statement said. Public health workers have instructed people who had close contact with Mazzucco to self-quarantine, officials said.
Mazzucco was one of 11 town employees who were exposed to the virus on March 1 while attending a fund-raiser for the Norwood Circle of Hope Foundation, a charity that helps local residents in need because of medical issues. About 30 people were told to self-quarantine after one of the fund-raiser attendees, a woman who attended a large meeting of Biogen employees last month, later tested positive for the virus.
Norwood schools Superintendent David Thomson was among the town officials who were told to self-quarantine. As of Saturday, Thomson was healthy and had not shown any symptoms of the virus since the fund-raiser, he said in a statement.
Mazzucco began showing symptoms on Thursday, officials said. Anyone who came in contact with Mazzucco before then is not considered to be at risk.
A cleaning crew sanitized Norwood Town Hall over the weekend, and the building remains open for normal business hours.
In Arlington, a student at Stratton Elementary School tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Monday evening.
The school was closed Monday to allow health officials to find people who came in close contact with the student and advise them to self-quarantine for 14 days.
The student is the child of a woman in her 40s who tested positive for the virus after attending the Biogen meeting. The second parent and another child in the household were symptom-free Monday but remain in self-quarantine, Arlington officials said.
