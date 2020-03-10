Norwood’s town manager tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, days after officials confirmed that several town employees had been exposed to the virus at an event, officials said.

Tony Mazzucco made his coronavirus diagnosis public in a statement after being notified of his test results by state health workers, the statement said. Public health workers have instructed people who had close contact with Mazzucco to self-quarantine, officials said.

Mazzucco was one of 11 town employees who were exposed to the virus on March 1 while attending a fund-raiser for the Norwood Circle of Hope Foundation, a charity that helps local residents in need because of medical issues. About 30 people were told to self-quarantine after one of the fund-raiser attendees, a woman who attended a large meeting of Biogen employees last month, later tested positive for the virus.