A law enforcement dragnet snared a stabbing suspect who had fled into a marsh area in Wakefield after allegedly stabbing a person at their workplace, officials said.

The incident is still ongoing as of 9:40 a.m. as State Police troopers and Wakefield police were bringing the suspect out of the woods near Audubon Road. It was not immediately clear where the stabbing had taken place.

Wakefield police asked for State Police assistance in creating the dragnet around 8:30 a.m., and the suspect was reported to be in custody around 9:25 a.m., State Police said.