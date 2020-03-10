“Early spring is typically the time when firefighters are busy fighting brush fires,” he said. “As the season changes, the winds can be strong and unpredictable. Please conduct open burning safely and watch the wind. Have a permit and be ready to shut it down quickly if the weather changes.”

Strong winds can prove dangerous when open burning, especially as the weather changes from winter to spring, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in a statement.

With open burning season half way over, fire officials are asking the public to take precautions to help prevent accidental brush fires as dry and windy spring weather approaches.

Open burning season stretches from Jan. 15 to May 1. in the state, which leads to people rushing to burn in April before the season ends, fire officials said. Windy weather, people attempting to burn too much wood, and dry vegetation and leaves on the ground can prove to be a dangerous combination if a fire gets out of control. In the case that the fire becomes too much to handle, people should immediately call their local fire department.

“Winds can fan the flames and fire can spread faster than a person can run,” Ostroskey said. “Use the utmost caution to prevent injury and damage to your own and your neighbor’s property.”

Although last year’s spring was particularly wet, helping to set a record-low number of brush fires, people need to take precautions to remain safe, fire officials said. In the last five years, the state has seen an average of 5,065 brush fires annually. In 2019, that number was nearly halved with 2,705 brush fires, according to the Massachusetts Fire Incident Reporting System.

“Due to the wet spring, 2019 had the second lowest number of brush fires on record; we are not likely to be so lucky in 2020,” Ostroskey said. “The spring brush fire season has already started.”

State fire officials include grass fires, brush fires, wildland fires, woods fires and other outside natural vegetation fires in their classification of brush fires.

Permits to burn must be obtained from the local fire warden, which is usually the local fire chief, fire officials said. People are only allowed to burn when both air quality and fire conditions are suitable.

Massachusetts residents are prohibited from burning in Arlington, Belmont, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Chicopee, Everett, Fall River, Holyoke, Lawrence, Lowell, Malden, Medford, New Bedford, Newton, Somerville, Springfield, Waltham, Watertown, West Springfield, Worcester.

To burn brush safely, fire officials say people should:

- Only burn between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. with a permit from the fire warden;

- Burn when the weather conditions are acceptable;

- Burn only on your property and as close as possible to the source material being burned, and at least 75 feet away from structures and utility lines;

- Have fire suppression tools, such as a fire extinguisher or garden hose, a shovel, and a rake nearby;

- Have an adult constantly monitor the fire;

- Use paper and kindling to start a fire, and slowly add larger pieces of wood;

- Never use flammable liquids such as gasoline or kerosene;

- Burn the fire down to coals, douse them with water, spread the coals out, and douse them with water again before leaving.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.