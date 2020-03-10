Emahleeah was in her bedroom at the 42 Summer St. apartment when she was struck by the bullet around 3 p.m., Massey said. The bullet lodged between two of her vertebrae and she was rushed to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Gavin Loabe, 18, of Mercer, Maine, was arrested around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Waterville Police Chief Joseph Massey said. A bullet that entered a Waterville home and mistakenly hit Emahleeah Frost, 7, on Feb. 28 was shot from a car Loabe and an unidentified accomplice were inside of, the Kennebec Journal reported .

A teen who was allegedly involved in the drive-by shooting of a 7-year-old girl in Waterville, Maine, last month was charged with aggravated assault and arraigned in court Monday.

Advertisement

Massey said she was in serious condition at the time.

Waterville’s mayor and other officials welcomed Emahleeah home from the hospital at the Waterville police station on Friday. Later that day, police arrested Loabe and charged him with attempted murder, Massey said.

That charge was downgraded to aggravated assault after prosecutors reviewed more information in the case, Massey said. Loabe’s attorney, Lisa Whittier, argued police did not have probable cause to charge Loabe with aggravated assault.

Loabe was unable to make bail, which was set at $5,000, according to the clerk’s office at the Maine District Court in Augusta. He was being held at the Kennebec County jail in Augusta Monday.

Emahleeah’s family told officials they do not know why someone would have shot at their apartment. However, details released in court Monday suggested Loabe and his accomplice were targeting a person identified only as “Mr. Vigue,” who allegedly asked Loabe’s girlfriend for sex.

Loabe is scheduled to appear in court again on May 14, the clerk’s office said.

The shooting remains under investigation by local and state police and the Kennebec County District Attorney’s Office.

Advertisement

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.