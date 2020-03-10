Gabriel compares the current groundswell of interest in zero-waste consumer goods to the green movement of the 1970s, when the general public first began to take accountability for the future of the planet in an industrial age.

Today, the “zero waste” products available in Gabriel’s two stores (the original in Brookline) make up her fastest-growing sections. From reusable food-storage bags to shampoo bars and bamboo toothbrushes, she says her customers are eager to adopt more eco-conscious habits.

When April Gabriel opened her first storefront a few years ago, she specialized in stocking well-made home goods. By the time she opened the second Boston General Store, a short walk from her home in Dedham, her customers had made themselves heard: They wanted more eco-friendly products.

“It’s becoming more and more apparent that we need to do something” about climate change and sustainability, she says. “It has to come from more of a grass-roots level.”

In the Greater Boston area and beyond, zero-waste products are becoming a familiar staple of existing retail shops and dedicated new ones alike. In Newburyport, the mother-daughter team of Gina DiGiovanni and Ashley Regan opened Green House Goods in February, selling eco-friendly products and refillable liquid soaps and detergents. They hope to become a clearinghouse for toxic-free, “simpler” living.

Regan “had already been on the sustainability track” when she got pregnant with her first of two young daughters. “I was making my own toothpaste and shampoo, simplifying my life and creating less waste,” she says.

Her mother, until recently the owner of a local kitchen goods shop, also was trying to do her part to reduce plastic waste – reusing Ziploc bags, for instance.

“I get crazy when I see someone in the grocery store putting one apple in a plastic bag,” says DiGiovanni with a laugh.

At Green House, they sell products ranging from wool dryer balls (used in place of disposable dryer sheets) to silk dental floss.

“That’s my favorite thing in the store,” DiGiovanni says. “Everything in here is meant to replace plastic or disposables in your life.”

The husband-and-wife owners of Red Antler Apothecary, which has locations in Salem and in Lowell’s Mill No. 5, sell handmade cleaning and hygiene products, as well as balms and other wellness cures. Known for their handcrafted soaps, they run popular workshops to teach soapmaking.

“It’s not just the packaging,” says Red Antler co-owner Rachel Chandler. “You’ve got to look at the effect of everything, down to the ingredients.

“The teaching aspect is absolutely part of the spirit of the business,” she says. “Our core values are about making this not a mystery for people.”

Some members of her staff, Chandler says, are almost young enough to be her own kids. “Like any small mom-and-pop shop, I think all the time about asset planning. What world are they going to be living in?”

Their world right now, of course, is being buffeted by fears of the fast-spreading coronavirus. Chandler says she’s been telling concerned customers that using good quality all-natural soap can prevent the dry skin condition brought on by incessant handwashing. Red Antler also makes its own hand sanitizer.

Her message during the epidemic: “Don’t freak out, just do due diligence. Let science-based testing have the loud voice as it has in the past.” Following the World Health Organization’s guidelines “does not mean you throw your packaging values down the tubes,” she says.

DiGiovanni points out that you can make hand sanitizer at home. “It’s not terribly complicated,” she says.

“In my conversations with people, I’m not seeing any local panic yet. But I know things are selling out.”

There are two levels of educating the public to be more eco-conscious, Chandler suggests. First are the simple things – “what you can get done on the fly” – like bringing reusable bags to the grocery store.

More important, she says, are the long-term impacts of the choices we make today. “The bigger picture is creating teachers that will teach their own grandchildren. You can scratch the surface, or you can go as deep as you want.”

April Gabriel says she coaches her staff to bring their customers along to a greener lifestyle step by step.

“There’s a lot of ‘green shaming’ out there,” she says. “We don’t want it to get too overwhelming for people, or they’ll just give up. Do it slowly so it becomes a lifestyle, not just a fad.”

She urges consumers to cut themselves some slack if one change isn’t working for them: “I tried to do reusable diapers, but I just couldn’t do it. Pick little places where you could improve. I think that’s OK. We’re not perfect.”

The concept is evidently spreading. New eco-conscious stores have popped up in Kittery, Maine, and Concord, N.H. Cleenland, a Cambridge shop that sells refillable personal and home care supplies, opened last June. Owner Sarah Levy emphasizes that hers is a “no shame store,” encouraging her clientele to “make one change at a time, or don’t.”

In February, federal lawmakers from New Mexico and California introduced a landmark bill called the Break Free from Plastic Pollution Act, which would require manufacturers to take more fiscal responsibility for the packaging waste they produce. The bill, written by Senator Tom Udall and Representative Alan Lowenthal, was written with input from Boston’s Product Stewardship Institute (PSI), for 20 years a front-runner in the push toward more efficient recycling and waste management programs.

“The manufacture of new plastics is increasing,” says Scott Cassel, PSI’s founder and CEO and a former director of waste policy and planning for the state of Massachusetts. “What I see is that consumers are trying to get control over this.”

While demand for environmentally friendly products has existed for years – several of the retail owners we spoke with mentioned the biodegradable cleaning products that are commonly available in the big-box stores – Cassel notes that until recently, many big companies touted their “green” concerns largely for marketing purposes. The Break Free from Plastic Pollution Act – the first time in over 25 years a federal packaging recycling bill has been introduced, Cassel says – would make manufacturers more liable for the waste management problems they create.

Though Cassel welcomes the corporate social responsibility movement, he says, “what we are doing now is going beyond that and leveling the playing field.”

As communities struggle with the high costs of recycling programs, the owners of eco-conscious stores in the region say they’re always looking for ways to improve. At Seed to Stem, a plant and home goods shop that has become an anchor of Worcester’s revitalized Canal District, the staff is continually adding to the zero-waste wares on the shelves, but they’re still unpacking lots of cardboard boxes to do so.

“That’s something I wish we could cut down on,” says co-owner Candace Atchue.

Likewise, at Boston General Store, April Gabriel says even the makers of the greenest products she sells aren’t always thinking through the distribution process.

“When I receive the order, the product is wrapped in plastic,” she says. “That happens more than I can really say.”

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sullivanjames.