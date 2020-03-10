Trooper Dana Crovo was working a construction detail on Morton Street in Mattapan when he saw a blue BMW sedan traveling without an inspection sticker around 5 p.m., State Police said. Crovo looked up the license plate number and found that the BMW might have been involved in an incident where a gun was fired, State Police said.

A state trooper pulled over a man driving a vehicle without an inspection sticker in Mattapan Saturday, and discovers an illegal firearm in the car and warrants for driver on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

Crovo followed the BMW and pulled it over on Hannon Street. Upon approaching the car, Crovo identified the driver and sole occupant of the BMW as Darius Collins, 23, of Quincy, and “quickly became aware” that he had two active warrants out for his arrest, State Police said.

The first warrant was issued out of Wrentham Municipal Court for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, driving an uninsured motor vehicle, and having no inspection sticker on his vehicle, said Sergeant Nicole Morrell, a spokeswoman for the State Police.

The second warrant was out of West Roxbury Municipal Court for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs, operating an uninsured vehicle, and window obstruction, Morrell said.

State Police said Crovo removed Collins from the BMW and placed him under arrest. His car was towed away and inspected by State Police in an inventory search, they said.

During the search, officials found a Springfield XD5 .45 caliber pistol that Collins did not have a license to carry between the right and left passenger seats, Morrell said.

Collins was taken to the State Police barracks in Milton. He was charged with illegally possessing/carrying a firearm, possession of ammunition without an FID card, possession of firearm without an FID card, improper storage of firearm, no inspection sticker, and no license in possession, State Police said.

Collins’ bail was set at $15,000 and he will be held at a Norfolk County Jail until he is arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court Monday, State Police said.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.