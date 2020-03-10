Two Lynn men pleaded guilty to multiple drug and firearm charges in federal court in Boston on Monday, officials said.

Carlos Lopez, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing heroin and marijuana with intent to distribute, one count of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, and one count of possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, according to a statement released Monday by the office of US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.

Dionis Lopez, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana with intent to distribute; one count of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number; and one count of possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, the statement said.