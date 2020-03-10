Two Lynn men pleaded guilty to multiple drug and firearm charges in federal court in Boston on Monday, officials said.
Carlos Lopez, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing heroin and marijuana with intent to distribute, one count of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, and one count of possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, according to a statement released Monday by the office of US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.
Dionis Lopez, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana with intent to distribute; one count of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number; and one count of possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, the statement said.
Both were arrested and charged in September 2018. Carlos Lopez was in possession of two pistols, even though he was not legally allowed to because of a prior felony conviction, according to the statement. Dianis Lopez was in possession of a Glock handgun with an obliterated serial number, which is illegal, according to the statement. Both were found with illegal drugs.
Carlos Lopez faces up to 35 years in prison and Dionis Lopez faces up to 30 years. The district court judge scheduled sentencing for July 13, the statement said.