“Currently the Commonwealth of Massachusetts remains at low risk for COVID-19,” the notice said. “However, there are two additional presumed positive cases in Wellesley, which do not impact Wellesley Public Schools. These individuals have been isolating according to MDPH protocol.”

The news came in a written advisory posted to the town’s website.

Wellesley officials on Monday confirmed that two additional residents have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total to three in the affluent community west of Boston.

Monday’s announcement came after town officials on Friday confirmed that a Wellesley parent with children in the local school system had tested positive for the virus.

The patient’s children attend Upham Elementary School and Wellesley Middle School. The district announced an early dismissal Friday from both schools “in order to fully clean and sanitize both buildings.”

In Monday’s advisory, the town Health Department said workers had finished cleaning the two schools.

They were “cleaned and sanitized,” the notice said, and “enhanced cleaning efforts continue to be used in all schools and municipal buildings. The Facilities Management Department (FMD) is well-prepared to meet these needs and can support this level of cleaning long-term.”

Wellesley health officials also said Monday that after consulting with their state counterparts and the CDC, they’re not recommending canceling or postponing meetings or events planned at schools or municipal buildings.

Officials added, however, that “this decision may change suddenly if we become aware of new information.”

The town Health Department is regularly updating a Community Frequently Asked Questions page on its website where residents can submit questions.

In addition, the Health Department said it will “continue to provide regular COVID-19 updates to the community each day at 5:00 p.m. or earlier if necessary through our regular communication channels.”

